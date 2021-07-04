Megan Barton Hanson presents a busty display in an orange minidress at a party in Manchester

She’s no stranger to turning heads with her breathtaking figure.

And Megan Barton Hanson was there again on Saturday as she presented a busty exhibit while enjoying a night out at the Menagerie restaurant and bar in Manchester.

The Love Island star, 26, wowed in an orange mini dress with a bold lace-up detail across the bust as she walked alongside a handsome male companion.

Turn heads: Megan Barton Hanson put on a busty exhibit while enjoying an evening at Menagerie Restaurant and Bar in Manchester on Saturday

Megan was sure to get the pulses racing in the patterned thigh-low dress that featured hues of blue and white.

The TV personality paired her dress with matching embellished heels and a handbag, while she added a touch of bling with a hilt of gold jewelry.

Megan, who swept her blonde locks into a high ponytail, appeared in good spirits as she put on a dazzling smile as she strolled alongside her boyfriend.

Megan’s night out comes after she revealed that she hopes this year’s Love Island newcomers “won’t hold back” when it comes to on-screen antics, saying, “I hope you will. ‘they will go out and have fun.

Looks great: The Love Island star, 26, wowed an orange mini dress with a bold lace-up detail across the bust as she walked alongside a handsome male companion

Cute! Megan then posted a cozy selfie with the mystery man on her Instagram and shared a love heart emoji.

Offering her advice to contestants hoping to win both a new beau and the 50,000 cash prizes, Megan insisted that dashing encounters would make a ‘good viewing’, adding, ‘I think we’re on a good streak. .

Talk to The sun, the blonde beauty – who slept both Eyal Booker and Wes Nelson while in the villa – suggested the contestants would be more dashing than ever after a year of social distancing.

“The rest of us can go through them because there’s not a lot of chance we’ll take a vacation,” she joked.

Style: The TV personality paired her dress with matching heels and a handbag, while she added a touch of bling with a hilt of gold jewelry

Speaking of her excitement for the new season, Megan added, “I’m super excited for this. I missed it so much.

“It’s part of everyone’s summer. From your grandma to the married man who insists he only looks at it because his wife is wearing it, everyone secretly loves him deep down.

She also urged the new set of Love Islanders not to play it safe.

Love Island 2021: Megan revealed she hopes this year’s newcomers ‘won’t hold back’ when it comes to on-screen antics

“You have to be a little selfish,” she said, encouraging candidates to take risks and not worry too much about being hated to the point of missing dating opportunities.

Addressing her relationship with Wes – who she bonded with despite being in a relationship with Laura Anderson at the time – Megan said that despite people’s ‘strong opinions’ about her behavior, she had chosen “not to hold back”.

The social media sensation joked that she kissed “half the boys” in the villa before realizing that Wes was right for her.

Enjoy: Megan – who reached the final in 2018 – said: “Hope they just go out there and have fun”

Megan also told the newspaper that negative comments don’t matter as much if you’re with someone you really care about.

Addressing the fact that she had sex on television, Megan revealed that after leaving the villa, she was often asked in interviews about her decision to go all the way in front of the cameras, but to such questions were never asked of Wes.

Megan said this underscored the fact that there was “so much stigma around women who enjoy sex,” adding that she was not ashamed of her choices.