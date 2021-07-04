Style and Grooming for Men by Yatan Ahluwalia: Grooming Tips for Your 40th Birthday

Decode the look of lead

Hair: Medium to long with a wavy, curly texture. Left unruly and neglected.

Eyebrows: Thick and bushy but trimmed at the ends.

Face: Clean shaven with a light midday beard. We used Inatur Organic Monoi Shaving Foam for a smooth, hydrating shave.

Lips: Thin, but polished and smooth.

Accepting age is much better than trying to hide it or change it. There are some simple (and often overlooked) grooming solutions to help you look your best in your prime. Here is what you need to do:

1.If your hair is lightening, so be it: Don’t hide it with longer hair, lots of product, elaborate styling, or artificial looking hairpieces or wigs. When your hair is getting thin or sparse, the best thing to do is to cut it short, especially on the sides and back. The shorter the hair, the less dense it is expected to appear. Color only if you have to and as needed.

2. Raise an eyebrow: Cut or shape those eyebrows. Depending on the growth and thickness, picking once a month may be sufficient. If you have a unibrow, you might just want to get rid of that cluttered and busy central point. It will open up your face. Threading can be a bit painful at times, but well worth the few minutes of monthly discomfort.

3. Hair on the nose and ears: As the hair disappears from your scalp, it starts to show up anywhere you don’t want to see it; especially the nostrils and ears. As for nose hair, do not pluck. First, it hurts. Second, nose hair helps filter the air entering your lungs. Instead, use an electric trimmer to trim them a bit. You can also use the trimmer on the ears. Keep both areas clear and free from unwanted and unruly hair growth.

4.Hands and nails: Your hands get noticed every day – every time you shake someone else, pay a bill, or give a gift. Dirty or ragged nails are not manly, they are unsightly, coarse and more often than not, a detour. Consider a manicure. a lot of men do them. Otherwise, do the bare minimum, trim your nails regularly, and use hand cream to soften those calluses and get a smoother grip.

5. Smells good: Wear perfume, but don’t overdo it. When it comes to smell, subtle is better and less is more. There is nothing worse than leaving a trace of your man scent when you pass or walk away. Apply to your pulse points and choose between a light or heady scent, daytime or evening depending on the season and time of day.

6. Make time with your shave: Since most of us shave every day, it’s amazing how badly some of us do it. On the one hand, were impatient and are normally in a rush when we do. We apply the shaving cream and immediately begin to scratch. Instead, allow the shaving cream for a few minutes to soak in and soften the hairs before putting the razor on your skin. Always shave after you shower, so that the water hydrates the skin for a few minutes before you shave.

7. Adopt sunscreens: After four decades, the sun is starting to take its toll on your face. Most of the wrinkles we associate with old age are the result of sun damage. While not many of us can achieve this weather-worn look, it makes us look older than we should. Protect your skin by using a broad spectrum sunscreen containing zinc oxide with an SPF 30 or higher. Oil-free formulations are always better than non-oil formulations.

8.Use a facial cleanser: Do not wash your face with the same harsh soap that you use to scrub your body. This is not a good idea because not only is the skin on your face sensitive, but it is also the first thing everyone sees. Scaly, parched skin doesn’t look good. Avoid strong-smelling soaps and opt for a facial cleanser or mild facial cleanser that is soap-free and chemical-free.

9. Take care of your feet: As we age, the skin on our feet thickens and can start to crack and feel scaly. Of all the parts of the body that we ignore, our feet are perhaps the most neglected. Trim your nails regularly, soak your feet, and exfoliate dead skin with a pumice stone. Pedicures are not a luxury; they are essential. You will love the end results.

10. Moisturize: To avoid wrinkles, use a daily moisturizer. Men with normal to oily skin can get enough moisture from a light lotion or moisturizing gel. If you have drier skin, try a thicker cream. Face serums work well, as long as you choose the right type and brand to use.

11. Crow’s feet: If you have fine lines around your eyes or mouth that bother you, try a strong moisturizer that soothes and nourishes the skin. For deeper wrinkles, invest in a good organic anti-aging eye cream. Most natural ingredients can remove the outer layers of dead, dry skin and help soften, brighten, and reduce fine lines.

12.Shave: A shaved man always looks younger than a man with a beard and mustache. That said, there are no rules if you keep your facial hair short, groomed, and well-groomed.

13.Skin care: To keep your skin from adding years to your appearance, use a face mask once a week, a scrub twice a week, and a lip balm daily. They also prevent collagen, the substance that keeps your skin elastic and from breaking down. It gives you a more vibrant and younger look.

14.Cut body hair: Nothing looks worse than thick chest hair and a bushy back. Keep length under control with personal use clippers. Prevent the fur on your back and chest from coming out of the top of your shirt by shaving, waxing, or using hair removal cream.

15. Stay healthy: If you want to look good on the outside, you need to take care of the inside. You can’t act like you used to in your twenties. Get enough rest, eat well, drink water, don’t smoke, leave alcohol at the bar, and try to exercise most of the time. The more active you stay, the younger you will look (and feel).

Five Grooming Products You Must Use

1. Amrutini transforming serum by Love, Indus

This serum leaves your skin both nourished and conditioned

This transformative, everyday use serum fuses rare golden Muga silk (known for its resilience and exquisite luster) and Imperial Silver Tipped Makaibari tea, along with powerful scientific processes like biotransformation to heal your skin. The serum is easily absorbed by the skin and leaves it both nourished and conditioned.

Key Benefits: Strengthens, restores and firms the skin.

Use: Apply on a clean face AM & PM.

2. Satliva Mango Lavender Face Cream

You can also use this cream as a cream under the eyes to get rid of dark circles or spots

Loaded with the natural benefits of Indian Hemp Seed Oil, Beeswax, Carrot Seed Oil, Moringa, Mango Butter, Lavender Oil, and Olive Oil. tea tree, this deep nourishing, anti-aging cream rejuvenates your skin. It protects the facial skin from aggressive pollutants and tightens it to maintain its youthful and sculpted appearance. You can also use it as a cream under the eyes to remove dark circles or spots.

Key Benefits: Reduces the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots and sun damage.

Use: Apply on a clean face, just before bedtime.

3. Buttocks scrub by Bare Body Essentials

This scrub gives your buttocks an appearance and a feeling of well-being

This butt scrub (yes they do now too) removes dark spots and tan lines on the back. This enriching scrub is made with Himalayan rock salt, sunflower oil and cocoa butter that promises to make your butt smooth, blemish-free and firm. Not just to look at but also to touch.

Key Benefits: Firms, tones and smooths.

Use: Apply to damp skin in the shower then rinse.

4. Face kit for men by Skinkraft

This kit improves your skin quite quickly

This line of AI personalized skin care products claim to provide safe and effective skin care to treat severe signs of aging. Includes a set of three products – Cleanser, Moisturizer and Active. They feel great in use and can be quite effective.

Key Benefits: Improves skin elasticity in just 8-12 weeks.

Use: Follow the directions on each of the three products.

5. Hair coloring by Streax Professional

It makes the hair shiny and smooth

This hair color range is ammonia free and offers a safe coloring alternative to conventional products while ensuring optimal coverage, longevity and texture to the hair. Leaves hair shiny and soft to the touch.

Key Benefits: Does not have a pungent odor and provides full coverage with color that lasts up to ten weeks from application.

Use: For use by salon professionals.

The author is a consultant and trainer in image, style and grooming.

From Brunch HT, July 4, 2021

