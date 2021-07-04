Designer Vaishali S on her selection for Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris and the fact that she still strongly defends the heritage of Indian looms

I don’t even have to think about balancing business and sustainability. For me, circularity, social impact, fair remuneration and support for weavers are an uncompromising springboard. There is no getting around it. No discussion, period ”- coming from the lips of designer Vaishali Shadangule, these words do not surprise anyone. Since starting her journey in 2001, Vaishali has been a staunch supporter of the Indian treasure of hand-woven weaves and, under her eponymous brand Vaishali S, they are expected to take center stage soon at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris (July 4-8).

The first woman to present a collection in Paris and only the second Indian after Rahul Mishra to do so, Vaishali did not know what to expect there. However, if we trust his signature styles, we should keep our eyes peeled for Indian textiles and looms to be the hero of his collection. Known for her work which marries the diaphanous Chanderi with tailoring and rope, Vaishali has diligently carved a niche for herself. Here is the designer who talks about her selection in Paris and her love for Indian weavings:

Congratulations on the selection for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week! What prompted you to apply? How rigorous was the selection procedure?

I am particularly happy to have been selected because of the extremely professional process that led to it. We’re talking about haute couture in Paris, so the bigger picture has to be good.

It was a mix of factors that interested them in the attention to high-end craftsmanship (in hand-woven textiles, excellent handwork, and savvy drapes), innovation in silhouettes translated into a bold creativity, sustainability, social impact and that slow fashion that is back in fashion.

What was your reaction when you first found out about it? In your opinion, what sets you apart from others and had a role to play in your prestigious selection?

I started to jump! And then I was afraid of the responsibility that fell on my shoulders. I think it’s the big picture that worked. It is within the craft industry that I grew up, with the innovation of lines, while the creativity applied to heritage textiles is my real strength that sets me apart. Circularity and social impact was my way of life when I lived in Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh), but remained so even when I arrived in Mumbai.

You are known for your work with Chanderi and Paris is not your first meeting with the international market. How do you think the global market in 2021 perceives Indian fashion?

Well, I am particularly known for Chanderi in India because I was one of the first promoters and it is now well known.

There are other amazing weavings which have had even more success abroad, such as Khun from Karnataka in New York where he made the headlines, and in Milan.

The international market still sees India as very strong in ethnic marriage and as a market with good and cheap workers. India has the opportunity to be part of the traditional tailoring and fashion industries, and we have to show that we have a strong wave of talented young designers experimenting with global silhouettes. It’s one of the huge responsibilities that I feel on my shoulder.

What are you presenting in Paris? Have you changed any of your usual techniques or goals as the world will be watching you?

It will be a surprise! I have to tell you, however, that my design has always been fairly comprehensive in language, although it caters to a very specific audience, an audience that appreciates handweaves and the feeling of being close to the nature by enveloping her body, in terms of the inspiration but also the energy that my clothes carry. I will always be true to this.

Sewing allows you to be a bit more extreme which is a lot of fun but also an accurate measure of a designer’s maturity by always keeping their own path clear and balanced. It will be a very exciting learning process and experience for me among all the talented designers and couturiers in Paris.