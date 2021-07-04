Fashion
So that’s where everyone gets their gorgeous summer dresses
Why do I have such a terrible memory regarding the names of people and dates of important events, but I can remember the exact dress my second cousin wore at my other cousin’s wedding in second degree six years ago? If that’s not an important life skill, I don’t know what is. Joking aside, my photographic fashion memory, of course, is very useful for my work. As soon as I see something that piques my interest, whether it’s shoes, a bag, or even a dress, I archive it in my head for future reference. It stays there until it can be turned into a cool feature for Who What Wear. Today I am ready to share my most recent observation with you.
A few weeks ago, I spotted french chic influencer Lna Farl wearing a beautiful printed dress from Yolke. I’ve known the British brand for years (it started life as a nightwear brand in 2013), but it’s been a bit under the radar lately. The seed, however, has been planted. I started to notice that other fashions were also wearing Yolkeits dresses in particularand since they are of such a classy caliber, I just had to share them with you.
We love how Lna enhances the red trim of her ruffle neckline with her matching scarf and lip color (and strawberries too!).
Yolkes’ latest collection of dresses is almost exclusively made up of fresh flowers, one dress after another. With an emphasis on midi and maxi lengths, the selection showcases key design details including ruffles, puffed sleeves, contrast trims, and a gorgeous palette of soft hues. These are the types of dresses that you could wear quite comfortably for a summer wedding and you know you’ll be one of the best dressed guests out there (not a brag, just a fact), but they also lend themselves to to more relaxed activities like a picnic in the park or a day at the sea. Although they may not be the most affordable dresses on the block, I think their timeless appeal makes them a good investment, which you will wear for seasons to come.
So if you’re like me and can’t resist a beautiful dress, scroll down to see the Yolke dresses influencers love, to shop for the latest dresses from Yolke, and to check out other floral dresses that have caught my attention. Enjoy!
Mette gives her fancy dress a turn off time with the addition of a blazer and chunky sneakers.
Yellow dresses are just calling to be worn with basket bags and chunky sandals.
Zeena is a fan of bright and bold patterns, so it makes sense that she would also turn to Yolkes designs.
Comb the flowers and stripes in the most chic way possible, Joni yellows dress is at the top of our wishlist.
Lna clearly wears her Yolke dresses. Note the addition of colorful mules, the perfect combination for summer weddings.
SHOP YELLOW DRESSES:
yellow Beatrice tulip-print dress (220)
yellow Belladonna dress in Wildflower Bay (185)
yellow Country striped Joni dress (230)
yellow Sienna dress in Wildflower Midnight (245)
yellow Valentina dress in wild flower print (295)
yellow Belladonna dress with primrose print (260)
yellow Adelaide Dress in Wallflower China Blue (295)
yellow Joni dress in Wildflower Midnight (171)
yellow Adelaide dress in meadow flower (285)
yellow Joni dress in Wildflower Bay (245)
yellow Sienna meadow flower dress (245)
SHOP MORE FLORAL DRESSES:
put on Eclipse dress (245)
YES Puff Sleeve Floral Midi Smock Dress (55)
Rixo Gloria dress (195)
Pallavi Singhee verb Vineyard ruffled maxi dress (198)
violet Floral print dress (60)
the Marfa dress (230)
Selkie The Nirvana day dress (178)
horror Vacui Hilde print dress (430)
Never fully dressed English garden ruffle dress (89)
Marks and Spencer Floral dress with round neck and midaxi waist (40)
Following : Fashion people will basically be living in these outfits in July.
This article originally appeared on Who what to wear
Read more about Who What Wear
