The Spice Girls Fashion We Always Wear, From Chunky Sneakers To Cropped Tops





It’s been 25 years since the Spice Girls cut their way into our hearts with the release of Wannabe and the Fabulous Five still influence us today. Girl Power, although dismissed by some as a frivolous attempt at feminism, has really introduced a generation of girls to the concept of brotherhood. Mel C has proven that girls can wear soccer jerseys. Mel B refused to be silent. Geri refused to be wise. Emma and Posh, while more traditionally sweet and stylish, have shown that you can be both of these things. and succeeded … if you want. Granted, Emmeline Pankhurst may have balked at the Prince Charles butt pinching incident, but nonetheless, the quintet put girls first, which was no small feat in the ’90s. Feminism may have evolved beyond their brand of empowerment, but there was one thing they still clung to, and that is their style. From joggers and crop tops to chunky sneakers, here’s hard proof that ’90s fashion inspired by the Spice Girls is alive forever. There are these two strands of hair … Getty Billie Piper at the 2021 BAFTAs, Emma Bunton in 1997 and Sheridan Smith at the 2021 Brit Awards. Remember when Emma used to pull strands of hair out of her bunches and we all did the same? Celebs are giving 2021 another shot. Sheridan Smith went for soft bangs with her at the Brit Awards, and then there’s the die-hard stan Billie Piper who rekindled those two little locks of hair at the BAFTAs. Separation from the environment is compulsory, of course. And big sneakers John StantonWireImage Spice Girls at a performance and press conference in Bali, 1997. The band loved chunky sneakers in the ’90s (well, aside from Posh) and every time we slip our toes into the comfy shoes now, we whisper a little thank you to them. Of course, our platforms are not * enough * that high. Joggers and crop tops Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / ASOS Getty / ASOS We can thank Mel C for being a pioneer of athleisure. Room A shows our favorite sportswoman at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards, wearing her crop top and jogging (or sweatpants, as our American friends would say). Exhibit B is an outfit currently on sale at Asos. Thanks to containment, Mel C’s comfortable look has well and truly experienced a rebirth. The union jack dress Dave Benett / Getty Images Geri Horner (née Halliwell) in 1997 and Dua Lipa in 2021. The Geri Halliwells 1997 Union Jack dress is arguably the most iconic costume in Brit Awards history and it is still celebrated today. Dua Lipa paid homage to the dress during her performance on this year’s show, with a nod to the ’90s Mel Bs leopard print. Queen of two pieces Getty / HuffPost United Kingdom Mel B, in the 90s. Mel B may be best remembered for her love of the leopard print, but in reality she deserves more recognition for her skillful donning of the matching two-piece. Oh, and wear bras / bikini tops as outerwear. These zoomers carrying halter tops this summer (aka boob slings) have a lot to thank her for. Oh, and Posh is a real designer now Gareth Cattermole / BFC via Getty Images Victoria Beckham show during London Fashion Week in February 2020 Finally, we must pay tribute to Victoria Beckham. No, I didn’t wear heels and tiny black dresses anymore (we had had enough of the ones in the nouties, thank you very much) but now that Posh Spice is a real designer, who really has the final say?

