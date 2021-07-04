The Franco-Moroccan brand Aswad wins the prestigious accessories award

Franco-Moroccan brand Aswad won the prestigious Andam Fashion Award for accessories, earning one year of mentoring and 50,000 ($ 59,000).

The accessories brand, led by designer Sonia Ahmimou, is known for its luxurious leather pieces, such as expertly crafted saddlebags and butter-soft tote bags.

Aswad edged out the finalists of Published By, an Austrian label, and Samuel François, a French jewelry designer, for the award, which was announced Thursday.

The label, founded in Paris in 2015, will receive a year of mentorship from Giovanna Engelbert, fashion editor and creative director at Swarovski, as well as the monetary award.

“This year’s Accessory Award winner Aswad has a unique voice, perspective and sense of wonder that we look forward to supporting and nurturing over the next year of mentoring,” said Engelbert.

As part of the award, Aswad will have access to members of the Swarovski team to support the development of the brand.

The label, launched by Ahmimou after stints at Louis Vuitton and Hermès, describes its aesthetic as “located at the crossroads of Moroccan and French craftsmanship”.

“We aspire to create functional, aesthetic and handcrafted pieces with a contemporary approach to handcrafted practices,” says the Aswad website.

The Andam Fashion Award was created in 1989 by Nathalie Dufour as part of a joint venture between the French Ministry of Culture and the fashion organization Deli Mode with the aim of helping nurture young European talents.

This year’s 32-member jury included author and actress Lou Doillon, Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond, designer Phoebe Philo and Natalie Massenet, founder of Net-a-Porter.

The 2021 grand prize as well as 300,000 and mentorship from Cedric Charbit, CEO of Balenciaga, went to British designer Bianca Saunders.

The men’s clothing brand beat the finalists including Casablanca, by Franco-Moroccan designer Charaf Tajer, unisex brand Ludovic de Saint Sernin and British brand Wales Bonner for the grand prize of the evening.

Egonlab, a French label without genre, won the third prize for 2021, the Pierre Berge prize, endowed with 100,000 and the mentorship of Sophie Delafontaine, artistic director of Longchamp.

Former Grand Prix winners are Martin Margiela, Viktor & Rolf and Jeremy Scott.

Updated: July 4, 2021, 7:23 AM

