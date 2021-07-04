The increasingly alarming environmental impacts of the fashion industry





The fashion industry is the second biggest polluter in the world. Pollution of freshwater and oceans, the accumulation of textile waste and the emission of greenhouse gases are just a few examples of the industry’s disastrous environmental impacts. All over the world, including Hungary, there is an urgent need for initiatives to alleviate these problems and make fashion more sustainable. The numbers are shocking when it comes to the damage caused by the fashion industry. According to the UN, the industry is responsible for 20 percent of the world’s water pollution. The clothing and footwear industry account for over 8% of total global greenhouse gas emissions, and by 2030 CO emissions from industry are expected to increase by over 60%. Related article Hungary spends its day of overtaking the Earth Hungarians have been “living on credit” from Earth since June 8. Continue reading Fast fashion: disposable clothes The rise of fast fashion, which is based on mass production and low prices, has further worsen the environmental impacts of industry. Due to the high number of clothing collections that these clothing companies release each year, itconsumers are seeing more and more cheap clothes as perishable goods that are ‘almost disposable‘. People tend to buy clothes over and over, throwing them away after wearing them only a few times. In recent years, the number of clothes purchased per person in Europe has increased by 40%. Some 30 percent of them are worn only once, and only 1 percent is recycled. Many forget that he took almost 8,000 liters of water to make the jeans they simply throw away and 2,720 liters of water to make the cotton T-shirt they once loved, but quickly grew bored. Fashion must become more sustainable Hungarian stylist-journalist Eszter Mengyn tries to fight fast fashion by raising awareness of the environmental impacts of the fashion industry, advocating for sustainability and promoting second-hand solutions, as well as Hungarian designer clothes. It actions her advice on her blog, and gives talks, while also being the editor of the website called Fenntarthatdivat.hu (Sustainable fashion). Hungarian President Jnos der also raised questions regarding fashion and sustainability in his recent podcast episode which he recorded with Eszter Mengyn. They discussed the environmental damage caused by the industry, drawing attention to the role of individual consumers and governments in pushing the fashion industry to move towards sustainability. Mengyn and der pointed out that the “water footprint” of an average day’s clothing, including underwear, pants, t-shirts and shoes, is approximately 20,000 liters. According to sustainability stylist Mengyn, people can help alleviate pollution with fewer washes and sparing use of detergents. To successfully reduce pollution on a larger scale, it is necessary to develop technologies to filter microplastics from water in washing machines. Related article President’s podcast: the goal of climate neutrality must be achieved for the benefit of future generations der noted the European Union’s commitment to become climate neutral by 2050. Continue reading Mengyn is not alone; there are several other hungarian stylists, influencers and designers who advocate more sustainable fashion. The so-called slow fashion brands in Hungary, including AIA by Zsanett Hegeds, Botanika by Sra Hajgat and NON + by Sarolta Kiss, To allow consumers to wear environmentally friendly clothing, while supporting national designers. Relying on second-hand and domestic designer clothes may take a little more time and effort than buying the first t-shirt we see in a fast-fashion store, but that’s what every individual can. to reduce its “water footprint” the other environmental impacts of the industry to which their purchase contributes. Featured photo illustration by Zoltn Balogh / MTI

