712 Initiative and partners to reuse the Cohen building, where Iowa Clothes was once housed | Fashion





What once housed the Iowa clothing store founded by Harry Cohen will once again be a place for locals to come to shop, work and live, thanks to the 712 Initiative, the Iowa West Foundation, city departments and donors. local. The vacant building at 530 W. Broadway will now be the Cohen Building in honor of Cohen and his impact on Council Bluffs. Cohen and his store have been a staple in the community for more than half a decade, the partners said. The men’s clothing store was founded in 1919 and moved to 530 W Broadway in 1930. It remained in the building until Iowa Clothes closed in 1996. Construction began on Thursday with a groundbreaking ceremony. It took all of us here to bring back vitality, commerce and housing and an increased tax base to this real estate district and the community at large, Sheryl Garst, CEO of the 712 Initiative, told the crowd on Thursday. When it came to deciding on the building’s name, Cohens’ granddaughter Patty Nogg and her husband Steve reached out to donate to the project and secured the naming rights. When the opportunity arose to name this building, Steve and I didn’t hesitate to get involved, said Patty. For us, there was no doubt that this building was to be named in honor and memory of my grandfather.

