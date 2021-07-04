Fashion
Writing to wander: why wheelchair travel is back in fashion | Travel writing
Some will make a great Dutch Hook toad in Istanbul. Others will explore the canyonlands of Utah or the mountains of Iran. But there is one particularity that they will all share: none of them will leave the comfort of their armchairs.
Travel restrictions in the UK have sparked a resurgence of interest in classic travel literature from so-called wheelchair travelers, according to booksellers and publishers. Sales of new travel books on Distant Adventures and Epic Journeys are so strong that publishers are digging through their listings for classic titles they can re-publish when demand is high.
According to industry experts, the desire to flee the UK and travel the world by any means possible, including the imagination, is driving a shift in reading habits, offering travel editors a salvation. As guidebook sales plummeted during the lockdown, interest in travelogues and non-fiction memoirs has skyrocketed.
In the past decade or so, there has been a slight decline in travel writing, said Kate Craigie, editor-in-chief at John Murray Publishers. I think because people could just go places, maybe there was less demand to read other peoples travels. But now we all find ourselves in a position where the only way to travel is by taking that classic wheelchair trip that readers used to take.
John Murray is trying to capitalize on the trend by republishing five out of print travel books this week. One is the classic by Patrick Leigh Fermors, A time of gifts. The 18-year-old Fermor was once described as a cross between Indiana Jones, James Bond and Graham Greene, famous for packing a few clothes, the Oxford Book of English Verse and a volume of Horaces Odes and embarked on what he called his great march: a journey through Europe on foot in 1933.
At first he slept in barns and shepherd’s huts, but after a chance encounter he began to sojourn in castles and country houses, socializing with a dying breed of land nobility and aristocracy. He experiences a Europe that had vanished by the end of the decade, due to the rise of fascism, and captures it very well, said Craigie. It’s the kind of book that, if you read it at the right time, could change your life.
She believes the beauty of Fermors’ writing and the fascinating quality of classic narrative writing about travel in general is one of the reasons why these books are so popular right now. A good travelogue can seem as captivating and be as eloquent and beautifully written as a novel, and when you read these historic journeys you are transported to another time, a different place and a different way of seeing the world, a she declared. . So it can seem as immersive as fiction.
Bookstores have noticed the increase in demand and are doubling their orders for classic travel documents to follow, according to Barnaby Rogerson of Eland, a publisher specializing in classic travel literature. Every time we publish a book, we get twice as many advance orders as I would expect, he said. My feeling is that readers of travel articles have doubled their consumption. The thirst for travel accounts today reproduces the behavior of readers in the 1950s, when many people who had fought in the war could not afford to travel abroad. You had this population that had seen and experienced the world, but all they could do was read, Rogerson said.
He believes that readers who buy classic travel books often do so to learn more about countries they have visited before and to refresh their memories on the sights and sounds they have experienced. Due to Covid, people have had ample time to review their digital photo albums and are in a thoughtful mood. They read to deepen their experience of a culture they have already tasted.
Popular Eland titles include the 1978 classic Travels with myself and another, by Martha Gellhorn a dark comic book about Five Journeys to Hell and Lighthouse by Tony Parker. It was a very, very slowly selling book, written in the 1950s, about the lighthouse keepers of the British Isles. Then we suddenly had a mad push for it… we had to hurry to reprint it because we were out of stock, Rogerson said.
At Hewson Books, an independent bookstore in southwest London, owner Adam Hewson has noticed that young families who would normally think of taking a vacation now buy narrative travel books instead. Travel writing always gives you the feeling of another place. I think they are trying to escape.
Top sellers include modern titles such as A beer in the Loire and Slow road to San Francisco, but he’s also waiting for John Murray’s new reprint of A time of gifts turn out to be popular. Fermors has become quite magical in his writing and right now that trip across Europe, that kind of excitement of traveling and doing something a little different, is very popular, Hewson said.
Classic travel writers are also experiencing a heyday. Hewson says Full Tilt: from Ireland to India by bike by Dervla Murphy is one of the travel classics sold in her boutique, while Craigie expects The Valleys of the Assassins by Freya Stark will have wide appeal when it releases on Thursday. First published by John Murray in 1934, it chronicles the Starks’ adventures in Iran in the 1930s. She is this remarkable woman, who travels alone to places where women do not travel alone and literally draws maps. along the way, Craigie said.
