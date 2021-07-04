Fashion
5 masters of surrealism who painted their dreams and inner spirit
After the end of World War I, artists, writers, filmmakers and activists flocked to Paris. This is where they felt free to explore new ideas. The bustling city quickly became the center of the Surrealist movement, which was largely influenced by Dadaism. Dada was an avant-garde artistic movement born out of the horror and turmoil of World War I. The artists rejected all logic and reason in favor of chaos and a true representation of society.
Many Dada artists who were part of the surrealist movement continued to reject repressive thought. Instead, they embraced the power of their own imaginations and sought to tap into their inner psyche through art. Each surrealist artist painted their own recurring patterns that often appeared in their dreams. Max Ernst painted birds, Salvador Dali represented melting clocks, and René Magritte rendered men in bowler hats.
Read on to discover the unique styles of five famous surrealist artists.
André Breton
French writer, poet and artist André Breton was an original member of the Dada group which founded the surrealist movement in 1924. His writings include the first surrealist manifesto (Manifesto of surrealism), in which he defines the term surrealism as “pure psychic automatism”. This means that he wanted the art form to express pure thought, free from any control or reason. Breton once said: “Surrealism is based on the belief in the omnipotence of dreams, in the undirected play of thought. “
In addition to writing several books, Breton worked in other mediums including photographic collages and printmaking. He explored themes such as sexuality and religion through symbols and dreamlike compositions.
Max Ernst
German painter and sculptor Max Ernst rejected social conventions and traditional art in favor of free creation from his inner psyche. He is one of the founding members of the surrealist group in Paris. He explored his childhood traumas and innate thoughts through painting, drawing, and collage, resulting in bizarre non-figurative works with no clear narrative or meaning.
Ernst was one of the first artists to apply Sigmund Freud’s dream theories in his work and often created works that exemplified his subconscious visions. Often showcasing strange machines and headless human forms, his art regularly aroused disgust and misunderstanding among 20th-century audiences. However, his works are today considered icons of surrealist art.
Salvador Dali
Arguably the most famous Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali was one of the most prolific designers of the 20th century. He has worked in a range of mediums including painting, sculpture, printmaking, fashion, advertising, writing, and filmmaking.
Dalí’s iconic “dream landscapes” illustrate his own dreams, hallucinations and inner spirit. Dalí explored themes such as religion, eroticism, death and decadence in his work, represented in his own visual language of recurring symbols and patterns. One emblem he used frequently was the melting clocks, which represent the omnipresence of time. Dalí also often depicted elephants with long spider-shaped legs that carry various objects on their backs. These surreal creatures are seen as symbols of strength, as well as representations of the future.
Joan Miró
Spanish painter and printmaker Joan Miró is associated with early surrealisms, but it also had an influence on abstract expressionists and color field painters. He developed his own radical style, featuring abstract shapes, biomorphic shapes and pure colors, which expressed his own imagination, as well as his childhood memories.
One of Miró’s most famous paintings, titled Harlequin Carnival (1924-1925), is a classic example of his surrealist works. It depicts a festive crowd of biomorphic shapes that symbolize different stages in the artist’s life. A solemn-looking figure on the left side of the canvas features a hole in his guitar-shaped “stomach”, referring to Miró’s own experience of poverty and hunger. He once said, “I used to come home at night without having eaten anything.
René Magritte
Belgian painter René Magritte is famous for his artistic style which critics call “magical realism”. His fantastic and dreamlike paintings invite the viewer to question reality and to give a glimpse of the spirit of the surrealist. Unlike other artists of the movement who led extravagant lives, Magritte preferred the quiet existence of the middle class. This is symbolized by men in bowler hats who often appear in the artist’s paintings. Some think that these characters are self-portraits.
The human eye was a subject that intrigued many surrealist artists, including Magritte. They believed he was the gateway between self and the outside world. In The false mirror (1929), Magritte represents a single eye with an iris that looks like a window to the sky. Surrealist photographer Man Ray, who owned the work from 1933 to 1936, described the work as a painting that “sees as much as it is seen”.
