Sustainable Swim Week brings the Rewired Mind Retreat Eco Consciousness Lounge and ethical fashion

Miami / FL Sustainable Swim Week, an official Miami fashion event, brings “Conscience – Couture & Crypto” through The Rewired Mind Retreat and Sustainable Fashion Showcases. The event will coincide with the 32nd edition of Miami Swim Week from Thursday July 8 to Sunday July 11, 2021. In association with AdAvenueGroup – Forbes France and ArtBasil, The Rewired Mind Retreat, Friday July 9 from 8:30 am to 5 pm hosts “A Deep Dive into Sustainability ”comprising a full range of solutions; from personnel to the environment. The four-day event takes place at the Kimpton Angler’s Hotel, 660 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

Sustainable Swimming Week Program

RSVP – www.therewiredmind.com

https://fashionweekonline.com/miami/schedule

MIAMA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2021 / Take part in Sustainable Swimming Week, July 8 – 11, 2021 with an immersive showcase designed to re-imagine and redefine today’s fashion. Panels are set up to explore Mindset Re-sets, Eco & Ethical Fashion, Financial Intelligence and Beauty Inside and Out.

Sustainable Swim Week kicks off with a Crypto cocktail, model casting and an NFT art exhibit on Thursday July 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests are invited to make an eco-friendly fashion statement with redesigned, recycled or reinvented clothing. Together, we can make fashion ‘circular’ while helping to solve global problems like microfibers in our oceans and exploding landfills.

theRewired Spirit Retreat at Friday July 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Kimpton Angler’s Gallery chaired by Kristen Connell, Founder of Retreat of the Rewired Spirit . The One Day Summit is designed to rejuvenate, refresh and restart. Distinguished guests and panelists are encouraged to immerse themselves in sustainable lifestyle solutions that are equally revolutionary and transformative while creating new milestones throughout the life course. The day is organized for those looking for a full spectrum upgrade inside and out. Distinguished panelists will provide insight, immersive experiences and actionable solutions that are sure to enhance the weeklong Miami Beach cocktail and parade series.

The story continues

Forbes Riley Deepak.jpg

The keynote speaker for the event is Forbes Riley, Award-winning television host, author and one of the world’s leading health and wellness experts. She is inducted into the National Fitness Hall of Fame.

Also sharing their mission are Shannon King – Transcontinental Miss Texas USA Universe , Natalie Craig, “Walk in Their Shoes” – a philanthropy giving children at high risk new clothes in collaboration with Under Armor. Pamela Chanel David , author of “ Life reinvented “, allows everyone to create their best personal and professional life. Tiffany sexton chairs the personal empowerment panel. His mantra is “You can’t change what happened, but you can create a better future if you choose to function as a survivor.”

Shelby Thomas, Co-founder and CEO of the Sea Rescue Alliance , and 1000 Mermaids, a non-profit marine conservation and restoration organization, brings her passion for preserving our natural ecosystems to Sustainable Swim Week 2021. She is a panelist at the Ocean & Environmental Conservancy and focuses on management of our fragile ecosystem. Financial intelligence and crypto awareness will be explored with Fletcher Jewett , Robbie Long, Philip Nicozisis, Alejandro Glatt, Juan Carlos Caceres and animated by Sara quirconi . Today, doubts remain about the consequences of widespread adoption of cryptocurrency. In particular, many skeptics and environmentalists have raised concerns about the energy consumption in crypto mining.

The one-day retreat will turn into an evening fashion ‘party’ on the rooftop with sustainable swim and resort wear by Sage Larock, TikiYogi and designers advancing in the Eco channel challenge. Signature “conscious cocktails” mixed by Frankly Vodka and Barcelo rum. at Taryn Larock. Larock sage swimwear is a luxury brand ethically produced in Miami and Los Angeles from recycled fishing nets. Also working behind the “seams” is Marisol Rocha with his last TikiYogi collection, inspired by his stays in Bali and now in Biscayne Bay.

Independent activation, saturday july 10 will see Tayo Ishola’s return to Eden Fashion show elevates small business, women in leadership, health and cognoscente well-being. The four brands owned by women: Eido swimwear (also the host of the event), Pineapple, Jnaba Diallo and Do you want swimwear will be modeled in the evening window.

Annette Biddy Oliver of MBG dream house Live from Los Angeles and New York will feature everything from high fashion to emerging fashion “disruptors”. She is at the helm of the long-awaited grand finale on the roof, “Une nuit à Tanger” Sunday July 11 of 6:00 p.m. at 10:30 p.m. . An inclusive and diverse cast of designers will bask in the halo effect of Lisa Nicole Collection (BravoTV “Married to Medicine”) and Alaini taylor through Murph. ‘ She launched her career by designing for ‘ Beyonce ‘with Diviant Life . spur , a first swimming collection by Jose alexzander , and From La Concepcion , Alister Mekhai glasses , Tote bag all go for a walk on the track.

Beverlee Bushee Butter.jpeg

Alexander of spur is a committed contributor to the pantheon of sustainable and ethical design. Her “Made in America” collection is elegant, flattering and uncompromising. He will be joined by cycling and ocean environmentalists who collectively advocate that “we are each responsible for creating and managing a greener planet.” The feel is luxurious, believing that the fabrics are the magical result of post-consumer recycled waste. More than fashion, several advocates for beauty promotion inside and out will include Lorena Cosentino of Skin Illari, Beverlee Felkner of Beverlee Botanicals and Nathalie Reeves of Nutritional longevity .

“Today’s fashion shows are more than just connecting with retail shoppers,” said Annette Biddy Oliver of MBG dream house , host of the Roof Top event on Sunday 11 July on the theme – One night in Tangier . “They can serve as valuable catalysts for brands by helping to assert their place in culture, by stimulating engagement with customers and the press.”

Page 11 Sustainable Swimming Week Dreamhouse Productions.jpg

LEARN MORE about our distinguished panel of guest speakers and moderators

Adalinda’s , Planet TV Mode , Swim the globe , Art hearts and others give a unique twist to ethical fashion that follows the “thread” from manufacturer to distribution and beyond. The entire “Sustainable Swim Week” program is designed to provide an insider’s guide to sustainable wellness at all levels via multi-level upgrades. Sustainable swimming week and Retreat of the Rewired Spirit is a captivating experience with meditation, mindset reset, immersive beauty displays and conversations with those at the forefront of lasting transformation and impeccable taste.

RSVP www.therewiredmind.com or www.artbasil.org

Learn more about our distinguished panel of guest speakers: http://artbasil.org/sustainable-swim-week-brings-the-rewired-mind-retreat-eco-consciousness-lounge-and-ethical-fashion-read-more-about-our-distinguished-participants/

Contact:

Christine roget

Sr. Correspondent –

GroupeAdAvenue.com/

Forbes-Frances

[email protected]

[email protected]

Tel / Text 310-220-9118

705 NW 28th Street Loft

Miami, Florida 33127

SOURCE: Groupe Ad Avenue – Forbes France

See the source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/654166/Sustainable-Swim-Week-Brings-the-Rewired-Mind-Retreat-Eco-Consciousness-Lounge-and-Ethical-Fashion