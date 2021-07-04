Fashion
Love Islands Demi Jones shows off her tanned legs in a red open back mini dress
She recently revealed the shocking news that she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after having a lump in her neck removed.
And Demi Jones showed courage on Friday as she enjoyed a night out at Foodwill in Manchester with her Love Island girlfriends and comrades Jess and Eve Gale.
The reality TV star, 23, showed off her legs in a tight red mini dress as she headed for dinner.
Star: Demi Jones showed courage on Friday as she spent an evening in Manchester with her Love Island girlfriends and classmates Jess and Eve Gale amid her battle with thyroid cancer
She paired the dress with eye-catching transparent chained heels and carried an elegant cream leather handbag with her essentials.
The star wore her raven braids styled with bouncy curls and opted for typically glamorous makeup as she strutted around.
Meanwhile, Eve, 22, showed off a hint of her toned abs in a nude crop top and cycling shorts which she paired with a brown Louis Vuitton bag.
Glam: Meanwhile, Eve, 22, showed off a hint of her toned abs in a nude crop top and cycling shorts which she paired with a brown Louis Vuitton bag
Jess, 22, put on a display of legs in tiny denim shorts and a form-fitting off-the-shoulder top.
Demi’s night out comes after the star reportedly found love with a “music boss” amid her battle with thyroid cancer.
On Wednesday, it was reported that Demi had approached a man by the name of “Miami” on social media.
A source said The sun: ‘Demi has been friends with Miami for quite some time and he also knows the Gale twins. They have enjoyed spending time together a lot recently, but try to keep things calm.
Wow! The reality TV star, 23, demonstrated legs in a tight red mini dress as she headed to dinner
“He’s very supportive and gives Demi something else to focus on right now.”
Miami posted a snap of Demi lying on her chest as they watched the first episode of Love Island on Monday night.
The reality TV star laughed when she noticed she was being filmed with Miami captioning the snap: “She remembers when she was on Love Island!”
Demi teased a new romance last week when she shared a snap of her legs but kept her identity a secret.
Sizzling: Jess, 22, put on a display of legs in tiny denim shorts and a form-fitting off-the-shoulder top
Miami is friends with rapper Yungen and has reportedly worked with him on projects in the past.
MailOnline has reached out to a representative for Demi Jones for comment.
It comes after Demishared more information on the side effects of her thyroid cancer treatment on Saturday, revealing that she felt like she had the “energy levels of a 60-year-old.”
The reality TV star recently had surgery to remove her thyroid and will undergo additional iodine therapy, and has openly documented her struggle on social media.
In a video shared on Instagram Stories, Demi admitted that she had “no motivation” because of the side effects of her pills, but added that she was unsure if it could be due to the removal of her thyroid in. as part of his treatment.
Demi put on free makeup for the frank conversation and captioned the posts: “Survivors have warned me about dropping energy levels, but oh my God I can’t feel it.”
“I literally look so exhausted, omg, I think I have to ask for my dose to be increased.”
In her Instagram Stories, the star said, “My energy level since my surgery. I don’t know if it’s the fact that I have no more thyroid or that I am taking these new pills I think. these are the tablets. “
New suitor: On Wednesday it was reported that Demi had approached a man who calls himself “Miami” on social media
“I’m tired all the time, I feel like I have the energy of a 60 year old man. I lost all motivation to do things and stay out for a long time. ‘
In a recent Instagram Q&A, the reality TV star said, “I haven’t been told yet that I don’t have cancer. I’m not sure if it’s completely gone or completely not gone yet.
“I am due to have another iodine treatment in about six weeks and a few scans, but hopefully by the end of the year I will know if I have no more cancer.”
She added, “I am fortunate not to have chemotherapy. I have had my operation to remove the thyroid and am going to have another iodine treatment.
“The support has been so overwhelming, but it’s hard, especially when I’m caught socializing with my friends and drinking and people come to me and ask me questions about my cancer, it can make me feel quite emotional.
“But I’m super strong and super positive and I’ll be fine.”
Cozy: Miami posted a snap of Demi lying on her chest as they watched Love Island’s first episode on Monday night, but the post has since expired
