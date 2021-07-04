Creators Rimple and Harpreet Narula Go Frankish – The New Indian Express





The past four years have been both intense and rewarding for couture and designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula as they were hired to make costumes for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat. This film opened the doors to Bollywood costume design for them, giving way to two more projects, Housefull-4 (2019) and the upcoming Bhool Bhulaiya 2. Working together is easy for the couple, as the two have known each other since childhood and share the same passion for fashion, art and design. “Our families go back a long way, but we really bonded during our university studies at Delhi University. Our similar tastes for cultural pursuits such as music and the arts brought us closer together, ”says Rimple, 42, an arts graduate from Hansraj College. “Even now, we’re linked by the same thing, traveling the world, exploring museums and flea markets,” adds Harpreet, 45, a Hindu College alumnus. It was a friendship that turned into love and marriage over time. As Harpreet says, “My affection for her kept growing as we interacted at college until one day I realized that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. ” So when the parents proposed marriage, it was an instant yes, from both sides. The two married in 1999 and opened their business the following year, in Ludhiana where Harpreet was based. “I started out drawing for family and friends. Then Rimple motivated me to convert my passion into a business. We started our sewing business with a very small facility in Ludhiana and then moved to Delhi, ”he says. “Moving the base to Delhi was a big decision for us, but it was still necessary,” says Rimple, adding that the RAH (Rimple and Harpreet) Couture label was officially launched in 2010 with the first flagship store in Defense Colony in Delhi. . In 2018, RAH Couture opened its second flagship store at Ambawatta One, Delhi, a heritage property next to the historic Qutub Minar. “We are working on opening a store in Mumbai and another in Hyderabad, but we have kept our roots intact in Ludhiana,” says Rimple, who manages all activities, including the management of the stores at. retail, advertising, online presence, branding and expansion. “She’s got a keen business acumen,” says Harpreet, who takes care of the creative side – design and production. “What makes us a great team is that we both have unique and different skills that complement each other. We are always in tune with our strategy and various aspects of the business, ”he adds. On maintaining a work-life balance, Harpreet says, “As our personal and professional lives overlap, we don’t differentiate between the two. We compete every day as a team. The couple have a 20-year-old son, Ishraj, who is studying at the University of Exeter, UK. Whether or not he will join the family business, it will be up to him to decide. “We want him to decide for himself,” says Rimple. Do they already have tiffs? “We do, but we’ve come a long way as husband and wife and as business partners. We understand each other, we give ourselves enough space to grow as individuals. Disagreements bring out the best in both partners, ”says Harpreet. “Covid has given us an introspection on our lives, our priorities, our relationships from a very different angle,” he says. “The fear of losing a loved one makes us value our relationship and each other even more. We continue to be optimistic and stronger than ever; that too will pass,” adds Rimple.

