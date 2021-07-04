Designer Alexis Akiona to produce fashion fundraiser for Goodwill Hawaii

Mahalo for his support of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Born in Honolulu, raised in Hilo at the age of 10, Alexis Akiona graduated from Waiakea High School in 2011 and then returned to Oahu. She enrolled in Kapiolani Community College, worked in retail and also as a model, and became the “face” of a local fashion line. After five years in the retail business, she decided to create her own designs.

By her own admission, Akiona did things “backwards”. She presented her line, Lexbreezy Hawai’i, in 2015 at the Merrie Monarch Hula Festival. She then spent two years establishing it learning about the island’s fashion industry. After that, she returned to school for formal training while continuing to run her business.

Akiona graduated from Honolulu Community College’s Fashion Technology Program in 2019. She opened her own design studio, Lexbreezy Fashion Hale, where she created, cut and sewed her designs a few days later.

Today, Akiona, 28, is busier than ever. She opened her first physical store, Lexbreezy Hawai’i, in Kailua last month, and is producing Goodwill Goes GLAM this year! fundraiser for Goodwill Hawaii.

An online store for fundraising was launched on Monday and continues until the end of July. New articles will be published weekly at ShopGoodwill.com/ Hawaii. A TV Special – “2021 Goodwill Goes GLAM! – will premiere on July 20. For more information, visit goodwillhawaii.org/glam.

What will you be showing on July 20?

From my brand, we have over 20 looks – fun and bright tropical aloha prints – ranging from sizes small to extra large, including about five looks for men, and we mix clothes from Goodwill. GLAM sales (online) include these looks as well as other finds from Goodwill.

What made you interested in working with Goodwill?

I have shopped at Goodwill since I was very young. I love finding vintage aloha clothing and these exclusive Hawaii treasures, and the money goes to help our local community in Hawaii.

What made June a good time to open a physical store?

We had been online for so long that I think it was a good time to open a store where everyone can come and try on clothes and smell the fabrics. We couldn’t have craft fairs for two years, so I had to think outside the box on what was going to be my next move.

Taking a step back, you produce Goodwill Goes GLAM !, run your own fashion line and designs, opened a physical retail store, and are the mother of an 8 month old. How do you do?

I give my husband and my family a lot of credit. They help so much. They are always there when we need them. My in-laws help, and my sister. They are such a great support system.

Everyone is probably asking it, but how has motherhood changed you?

When I got pregnant, people said, “You can’t run a business. You won’t be able to do everything. But I think it just kindled a fire under my butt, motivated me more and inspired me to do more, so (being a mother) just made me more motivated. There’s nothing moms really can’t do. Moms are my inspiration.

Do you have a goal that you are working towards as a designer?

My goal right now is to keep building, keeping inventory in my store, and figuring out how to run an online store and a physical store at the same time. My mission is to inspire the younger generation to wear aloha clothing. Everyone should wear alohawear because we live in Hawaii. Visit lexbreezyhawaii.com.