Beauty expert Cosmetic recently researched the most popular short hairstyles for men. The timeless buzz cut arrived at the top, followed closely by the crew neck cut and modern bowl cut. In recent years, tapered haircuts have also seen increasing popularity. With the ever-changing fashions, you can often find yourself left behind. What haircut is in at present? More importantly, which hairstyles are right for me?

One of the most crucial steps you need to take in your hair care journey is what type of hair you have. Shorter hair doesn’t mean you can use the generic products you want. For example, curly and curly hair needs higher levels of hydration, and straight hair needs help controlling sebum build-up.

You want to be confident in your appearance and your haircut is an important part of that. Barbers can be essential in helping you achieve the locks of your dreams. It can seem intimidating when trying to find someone who understands what you’re looking for, so it’s worth shopping around. There are enough haircuts and products out there to find something that fits your budget.

9 things you should know about short haircuts for men

If you are looking for an eye-catching hairstyle, there are plenty of short haircuts for men. From a military-style cut to French cultures, to a modern bowl cut to comb over fading, each hairstyle has its own maintenance requirements. Lacquer can be used to maintain the finished style, but it’s up to you whether you prefer gel to wax or paste to pomade.

There are four different types of hair: straight, wavy, curly, and curly. You need to understand what type of hair you have to style and maintain it properly.

We’ve compiled a list of 9 things you need to know to help you style your short haircut. Read on for tips on styling to suit your face shape, products to use, and more.

1. How can I style my hair?

Styling is so much easier when your hair is freshly washed. Wash your hair with your favorite shampoo / conditioner combo, then blow-dry your hair.

Comb your hair using a brush suitable for your hair type. For example, a wide tooth comb is best if you have particularly curly or curly hair. Apply a dab of hair product to the palms of your hands and apply to the top of your head. Use both hands to manipulate your hair into the desired shape. Secure with hairspray.

If you’re still trying to figure out what style you’re going for, you can chat with your hairstylist or look for inspiration online. It is worth considering your face shape so that you can choose a hairstyle that compliments it. Below is a breakdown of the different face shapes to help you identify yours and find a style.

2. What haircuts suit my face shape?

oval

This shape is characterized by a high forehead, sharp cheekbones and a strong jawline. Oval faces have more freedom when it comes to experimenting with different hairstyles due to the equal proportions. Short haircuts to consider if you have an oval face include a buzz cut, pompadour, and carrot.

Round

People with round faces have full cheeks and a rounded jaw. This face shape is often considered one of the hardest to find for flattering hairstyles. To create definition and shape to your face, try adding height at the top and making the sides and back shorter. It’s a good idea to get a high skin fade to help with the proportions. Short haircuts to consider if you have a round face include a quiff, pompadour, and comb with a side part.

Rectangle

Also known as the oblong shape, this type of face is longer than it is wide. The forehead, cheeks and jaw are roughly the same size. The key to being suitable for this type of face is not to emphasize the length of your face. It is not a good idea to have a haircut with volumes, like a carrot or a pompadour. Short haircut styles to consider if you have a rectangular face include a buzz cut, French crop, and Ivy League.

Square

This face shape has a strong, pronounced jawline and straight sides. This face shape is versatile and works well with many different hairstyles. Short haircuts to consider if you have a square face include undercut cuts, shaved cuts, and combs.

Heart

You probably have a heart-shaped face if your forehead is wide, you have rounded cheeks, and a small chin. Short haircuts for this type of face should ideally balance the small chin and create the illusion of a wider jawline. Short haircuts to consider if you have a heart-shaped face include the quiff, comb, and undercut.

3. What texture of hair do I have?

There are four types of hair. In order to reach the potential of your hair, it is important to determine what your hair type is and the requirements that come with it.

Law

This type has no curls or waves and is generally quite good. If you have this type of hair, you will probably find that your hair is shiny, but also prone to getting oily. You may find that you need to wash your hair more frequently to combat the buildup of oils. Straight hair also tends to look limp and lifeless, so you’ll probably be relying on the product to give it volume.

Corrugated

Wavy hair gets its name from the “S” shaped waves it falls into. You might have a hard time identifying yourself as having this hair type if you have a very short hairstyle. This type of hair is prone to frizz, which is largely due to a lack of hydration. To fight frizz, you will need to regularly condition your hair to help keep wavy definition and keep your hair hydrated. If you have thin hair, you may want to consider a layered haircut to create more volume.

Frieze

Curly hair has more defined natural curls than wavy hair. This type of hair is vulnerable to the elements and loses its shape due to wind or heat. Curly hair is thick and voluminous. Whether you have curly or wavy hair, you’ll likely have frizz issues and need regular moisturizing conditioner.

Coiled / Frizzy

Curly hair, also known as frizzy hair, is made up of tightly coiled hair that forms near the scalp. This type has a lot of shrinkage and often experiences ruptures. Curly hair is the most fragile and particularly prone to drying out. To maintain your hair, hydration is essential, so use water-based products.

4. What products should I use?

Looking good doesn’t have to cost a fortune. You just have to find what works for your hair and gives you the style you want. Most products are designed to cover your hair, although the amount will vary depending on your hair type and desired appearance. Below is a list of hair products and how they can help your hair.

Gel – water-based product. Paint for a matte look.

Putty – gives hair texture and movement. Good for all hair types.

Paste – provides medium to firm hold. Makes hair shiny.

Wax – ideal for straight or wavy hair. Does not give a strong hold.

Hair spray – used to maintain and fix the style.

Pomade – suitable for straight to wavy hair. Use for a smooth look.

Styling cream – light. Use as a base. Works well with frizzy hair.

5. How can I cut my hair?

As with styling, it is best to wash your hair before cutting it. Dry it with a towel and comb it out to remove any knots.

Use a trimmer on the back and sides of your hair first. The hair here will be shorter than on the top. The most popular haircuts feature low or high fade, which means a gradual decrease in hair lower on the head.

Use a comb to divide the top of your hair into sections and cut them with scissors. Make sure you cut your hair against the direction of its growth.

6. Where can I find a good hairdresser?

A “good barber” is a matter of opinion. You can choose to look online to see the following hair salon reviews and social media. However, in most cases, it’s fairly easy to shop around the local hair salons to see which one is right for you.

You have to pay attention to the number of questions the hairdresser asks you. If they ask a lot, it shows that they want to understand the look you are hoping for and will do their best to help you achieve it. It helps to bring in pictures of your chosen style and know exactly what you want before your date. Many men see barbers as a social experience, so it is essential that you have a great atmosphere and that you enjoy the visit.

7. How do I request a specific haircut from a barber?

Most barbers understand what you mean if you tell them a specific hairstyle, like a crew neck cut or a buzz cut. It is also helpful to understand the lengths you want so that you can point the correct number to the hairdresser.

Number 1: one-eighth of an inch

Number 2: A quarter of an inch

Number 3: three eighths of an inch

Number 4: half an inch

Number 5: five eighths of an inch

Number 6: three quarters of an inch

Number 7: seven eighths of an inch

Number 8: One inch

8. How much should I spend on a haircut?

A Statista Survey 2017 showed that in the UK 13.70 is the average price men pay for a wash, cut and finish. In the United States, the price of a men’s haircut is around $ 28. It’s up to you to decide what’s in your price range. Prices also vary from top to bottom of the country. Intricate haircuts will cost more, but you can shop around for an affordable cut.

9. How often do I have to cut my hair?

Although it varies depending on your hairstyle, it is recommended that you cut your hair once a month. If you have a short cut or tight bleaches, you should aim to cut your hair every two to three weeks. Studies show that human hair grows about half an inch per month, so it’s up to your personal style to dictate how often you visit barbers.

Most hairstyles are trial and error so keep practicing. You will soon find the products and hairstyle that suit you.

