Vogue Williams looks effortlessly chic in a floral maxi dress as he walks to work at Heart FM

She never fails to present a stylish display in eye-catching sets.

And Vogue Williams looked effortlessly chic in a floral maxi dress on Sunday as she braved the rain and left work at Heart FM.

The presenter, 35, showcased her toned arms in the blue floral halter neckline dress as she stepped out in dreary London weather.

Stunning: Vogue Williams looked effortlessly chic in a floral maxi dress on Sunday as she braved the rain and left work at Heart FM

Despite the weather, Vogue styled the eye-catching dress with a pair of summer-ready beige sandals.

The blonde beauty beamed as she strolled down the street with a large red umbrella from the radio station.

In full glamor for a day in the studio, Vogue swept her blonde tresses into a bun and accentuated her natural beauty with flawless makeup.

She wore a large light gray clutch with a gold chain strap that matched her gold bracelets, rings and watch perfectly.

Stylish: The presenter, 35, showcased her toned arms in the floral blue halter neck dress as she stepped out in gloomy London weather

Not afraid to start early, the presenter took a selfie for her supporters in the striking ensemble at 5 a.m. ahead of her morning show.

Once in the studio, Vogue joked with her colleagues about the fabric of her dress in a hilarious comparison snap.

‘Who wore it better? Vogue | Nan’s tablecloth, ”the presenter reposted in her Instagram story from the official Heart account.

‘Nan’s tablecloth’: Once in the studio, Vogue joked with colleagues about the fabric of her dress in hilarious comparison shot

The outing comes after Vogue mocked the trolls who recently targeted her for her style.

During her My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, she opened up about how she was ambushed with cruel comments after wearing a green and white striped Ganni dress valued at $ 245 that some social media users have disputed. .

The TV star refused to let online bullies get the better of her as she sneered at their remarks in which they compared the dress to a tablecloth and a tent.

Can’t rain on her parade: The blonde beauty beamed as she strolled down the street with a big red umbrella from the radio station

She explained to co-host Joanne McNally, “The other day I was wearing this green dress which is gorgeous by the way, gorgeous.

“It’s not a dress that a man would find sexually attractive because it’s pretty much like a parachute, but I love it.” Yes it looks like a tent but it’s a tent that I love.

“I don’t like reading reviews on some things, but I read those reviews, but some of them said, ‘Wow, that’s a dress, I thought she stole a lounge chair. “

Gorgeous: Vogue swept her blonde tresses into a bun and accentuated her natural beauty with flawless makeup

“” This dress cost 245 €? Someone has a good sense of humor ”and,“ Whatever catches the eye and the clicks, she is well aware that she looks absolutely horrible in this tablecloth. “

Unable to contain her laughter, she repeated, “‘There’s a lounge chair somewhere with just the wood left over. “

Sharing a snippet of the conversation on Instagram on Thursday, she wrote: “You call it a recliner, I call it fashion.”