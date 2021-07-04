7 beauty products Jenna Ortega swears by





welcome to I swear by that, a series of interviews where we chat with our favorite fashion and beauty insiders about the beauty products they use until the last drop. This week we asked actress and ambassador Neutrogena Jenna ortega to share their selections. Jenna ortegaSo impressive are movie and TV credits that would make movie veterans twice her age a little envious. The 18-year-old is known for her roles on Netflix You, Disney channel Stuck in the middle, and Joan the Virgin, and her upcoming roster is equally hyped: she will play Wednesday Addams in a new Netflix project, and Ortega has a role in The consequences, the film that won the 2021 SXSW Grand Jury Prize. Ortega has spent countless hours in the hairdressing and makeup chair (she’s been working as an actress since she was eight). She knows firsthand the havoc that complete glamor can wreak on your skin and hair. As she got older, Ortega focused more on taking care of herself and sticking to a consistent routine to keep her skin and mental health in check. Below, she breaks down her beauty essentials. Facial makeup remover cleansing wipes “One thing I used to do a lot when I was younger was fall asleep with makeup on. I passed out on the couch, and it was as bad as a red carpet, my face was pounding badly. J ‘was young, and I didn’t realize that was a no-no. And then I got older and I realized,’ Oh, that doesn’t slip. ‘ So removing all of my makeup with Neutrogena’s makeup remover wipes, washing my pillowcases on a very regular basis, and then sticking to a day and night routine in general has helped me control my acne. “ Neutral Healing ointment for dry, cracked skin “It’s a bit basic, but [if I was stuck on a desert island] Aquaphor would be a must for me. I often have dry lips and it is not the movement. Plus, it helps hydrate any random dry spots you might have on your body. “ Aquaphora Sandalwood 33 Eau de Parfum “I had Le Labo Santal 33 for my birthday a few years ago, and it’s been since my signature scent. People always tell me I smell like a great hotel. I like it because it’s very unisex doesn’t look too masculine or too feminine. “ The laboratory Scalp scrub clarifies and shines healthy scalp “I just spent some time in New Zealand, and I guess the ultraviolet rays are more intense there, so I used to burn my scalp and it got really oily. So during the summer. , I was using a scalp scrub to cleanse It’s so nice, too refreshing and not too harsh. “ Neutral Cryo-freezing tools “Not only is this tool so fun to use, it’s also amazing if you wake up a little swollen or just need to soothe your skin. It helps deflate your face and feels so relaxing. “ Georgia Louise Eyelash curler “I love eyelashes. I feel like I’m not good enough, makeup wise, to put on false lashes, so I stick to mascara, or use this Shu Uemura eyelash curler to lift. my eyelashes and open my eyes. “ Shu uemura Exfoliating shampoo for oily hair and scalp “I just had bangs and they are really cute, but during the summer my skin gets really oily and so does my bangs. I try not to put them on my face and sometimes I just wash my bangs with them. shampoo over the sink to keep it fresh and clean I recently started using Neutrogena Very Light Exfoliating Shampoo which is good because I hate it when it takes forever to wash shampoo out of your hair in the shower. It also makes my hair super shiny and it smells great. “ Neutral

