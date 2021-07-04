Marks and Spencer share a ‘beautiful’ 60s dress but shoppers are distracted by the shoes





Marks and Spencer shoppers were distracted after spotting a “gorgeous” pair of shoes featured in an outfit photo shared online. Despite the recent wave of gray skies and rain, summer is on the horizon and many people are stocking up on clothes suitable for warmer days. Street favorite Marks and Spencer regularly keeps shoppers up to date with all the latest stock and product launches via social media, with a recent post making a splash online. READ MORE: New retailer Decathlon has confirmed its move to the former Next store on Church Street in Liverpool Speaking to Instagram, the retailer shared a photo – originally posted by @theturquoiseflamingo – of his floral satin midi dress, which costs $ 59, and comes in a vibrant blue fabric with an intricate white floral print. Captioning the image, Marks and Spencer said, “Warmer days are coming (hopefully) and, when they do, be ready in this floral dress.”

The outfit proved to be a hit on the popular social media platform, racking up over 1,600 likes in less than 24 hours, but some shoppers were distracted by the shoes featured in the image. Buyers shared their thoughts in the comments section. Samantha said, “Where are the shoes from, please?” Lorraine said: “Nice outfit. Where do the shoes come from? Thank you.” We all love to see photos from the past and now you can view thousands of photos taken as early as 1878 in our Memory Lane Online Archives. It’s free to see. All you have to do is enter your zip code and you will be shown historical photographs of the area in which you live. CLICK HERE to view the archives. Victoria said: “Has anyone found out where the shoes come from?” Marks and Spencer responded, confirming 29.50 wedge ankle strap sandals are also from the retailer and said, “Hello, the product code is T020095A”. Jenny commented: “I love the shoes.” Sanj said: “The shoes are beautiful.” Get the best stories delivered straight to your inbox by subscribing to one of our free newsletters Nicola praised the dress and said, “Beautiful dress.” A customer added: “I love it!” You can purchase the dress from the Marks and Spencer website in by clicking here and the shoes of by clicking here.

