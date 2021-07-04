DOOM Clone Fashion Police Squad Solves Fashion Emergencies

Connect with us

The city of Trendopolis is rife with fashion crime and only a brave sergeant can save the day in this hilarious indie clone of DOOM.

When LOSSreleased in 1993, it forever changed video games. LOSS has become an overnight cultural phenomenon and one of the most iconic video games of all time, spawning countless “LOSS-clones “and tributes. Over 20 years later, fans are fueling a new trend by developing retro shooters reminiscent of those LOSS salad days. The most recent of these isFashion police team, a hilarious and unique take on the popular genre.

In Fashion police squad, Players take on the role of avant-garde Police Sergeant Des, a hero who must fight fashion crimes by facing offenders on the streets. Sergeant Des must navigate the city of Trendopolis, take on fashion criminals and uncover the cause of this increase in fashion faux pas by uncovering a plot in this hilarious and thrilling retro shooter.

correct fashion crime

Fashion police team recalls the time when LOSS was a cultural phenomenon, and almost every developer had to come up with their own version of the game. Fashion police teamThe tongue-in-cheek style and nonviolent shooter atmosphere compare it to forgotten shooters of the 90s like Super Noah’s Ark 3Dand Chex Quest. In the current trend of retro shooters inspired by the classic LOSS and earthquake appearing left and right, it seems appropriate that Fashion police team exists as a tip of the hat to older fans who remember the days of nonviolence LOSS-clones.

In Fashion police team, gamers have to deal with fashion crime, but the police objective is not to kill or maim offenders, but to give them a much needed makeover. Sergeant Des must navigate the city streets, encountering enemies wearing overly baggy suits, sandals with socks, and overly bright neon sets. To correct these crimes, players will need to detonate the citizens with the arsenal of fashion police “weapons”, which literally transform the enemies of fashion criminals into suave-styled citizens.

Players don’t wield shotguns or pistols, but “dress-enhancing weapons” which are used to correct the town’s rather unfortunate dress choices. Instead of a shotgun, Sergeant Des wields the 2DYE4 Carbine Elite and trades a conventional machine gun for his trusty Tailormade sewing machine.

A well-timed explosion from 2DYE4 will transform a businessman in a loose suit into a tailored, styled gentleman. A concentrated explosion of needles from the Tailormade transforms a criminal in baggy pants into a sporty citizen of stylish streetwear. As each enemy transforms, the game places a triumphant message above their heads which adds to the humor when a dork wearing sandals and socks transforms and the game exclaims qu ‘it’s now “Dapper!” complete with giant text and an exclamation mark.

eliminate fashion crime from the streets

Fashion police team has a hilarious arsenal that includes gnome sock grenades and even the Belt of Justice melee weapon, which literally whips enemies into a suitable form. There is also a layer of strategy in the style, as players will have to choose the right weapon for each enemy to properly transform them, a mechanic straight out of the box. Eternal DOOM. Players can jump, climb and even use the belt of justice to swing around the city of Trendopolis, once again offering a movement system straight out of the excellent modern. LOSS series of games.

Perhaps the most hilarious unique aspect of Fashion police team This is what happens after a level is completed: All fashion criminals have the chance to shine in the Parole Ball fashion show. Former enemies, now friends at the forefront of fashion, can roam the track while the game displays level stats to the player.

It’s the perfect level of lightweight style that fits so well into the wacky world of Fashion police team and makes the gaming experience even more enjoyable. 2D sprites killing the track in their new outfits as the game calls them “Marvelous” and “Voguish” is a sight that must be seen and one of the many things that makes it Fashion police team stand out in a world full of retro shooters.

Fashion police team is a delightfully lightweight take on the retro shooter genre that celebrates the phenomenon that was classic LOSS while creating a whole new idea for a non-violent and humorous first-person shooter. For those who want to laugh while playing a vibrant retro shooter, there is hardly any better alternative than this hilarious game. Fashion police team is now available for beta registrations and is slated for release next year for PC.

