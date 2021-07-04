Love Island’s Demi Jones sizzles in a bodycon red mini dress as she playfully poses with friends

Demi Jones looked radiant when she hit town on Saturday night as she continues to bravely fight thyroid cancer.

The Love Island star, 23, put on a sensational display as she walked into town in a tight red mini halterneck for a birthday dinner in Manchester.

The reality TV star appeared in high spirits as she posed a storm with her friends outside the Boujee Bar and Restaurant in town.

Demi made sure she looked glamorous earlier in the evening as she stopped by Foodwill with other Love Island 2020 contestants, twins Eve and Jess Gale.

Later that night, she was spotted with Jordanne Duggan, 29, the girlfriend of islander model OnlyFans Jamie Clayton, and a large group of friends.

Demi showed off her long legs and impressive tan as she strutted around in a short red mini dress on her boisterous night out with friends.

Her glamorous auburn curls hung over her shoulders in a bouncy blow-dry as she floated a pair of extra long lashes.

The backless style of her dress left her arms and shoulders exposed as she carried a latte-colored handbag on a gold chain.

The form-fitting garment accentuated her hourglass figure as she wore a pair of silver chain heels.

Demi seemed to be having a good evening as she posed playfully with her friends in front of the Boujee bar and restaurant.

Elsewhere, Eve, 22, opted for a simple yet glamorous look in a nude crop top and cycling shorts that showcased her stunning figure.

The Love Island alum made sure her toned physique was on display as she hugged a Louis Vuitton bag under her arm and carried her phone in her hand.

Her sister Jess put on a display of legs in denim shorts and an off-the-shoulder top.

Demi’s night out comes after it was reported that she found love with a “music boss” amid her battle with thyroid cancer.

Last month, it was reported that she was dating a man named “Miami” on social media.

A source said The sun: ‘Demi has been friends with Miami for quite some time and he also knows the Gale twins. They’ve enjoyed spending time together recently, but try to keep things calm.

“He’s very supportive and gives Demi something else to focus on right now.”

Demi teased a new romance last week when she shared a snap of her legs but kept her identity a secret.

Miami is friends with rapper Yungen and has reportedly worked with him on projects in the past.

It comes after Demi shared more information about the side effects of her thyroid cancer treatment on Saturday, revealing that she felt like she had the “energy levels of a 60-year-old woman. “.

The reality TV star recently had surgery to remove her thyroid and will undergo additional iodine therapy, and has openly documented her struggle on social media.

In a video shared on Instagram Stories, Demi admitted she had “no motivation” because of the side effects of her pills, but added that she was unsure if it could be due to her thyroid removal in as part of his treatment.

Demi put on free makeup for the frank conversation and captioned the posts: “Survivors have warned me about dropping energy levels, but oh my God I can’t feel it.”

“I literally look so exhausted, omg, I think I have to ask for my dose to be increased.”

In her Instagram Stories, the star said, “My energy level since my surgery. I don’t know if it’s the fact that I have no more thyroid or that I’m on these new pills I think. that these are the tablets.

New suitor: On Wednesday it was reported that Demi had approached a man who calls himself “Miami” on social media

“I’m tired all the time, I feel like I have the energy of a 60 year old man. I lost all motivation to do things and stay out for a long time. ‘

In a recent Instagram Q&A, the reality TV star said, “I haven’t been told yet that I don’t have cancer. I don’t really know if it’s completely gone or not completely gone yet.

“I am due to have another iodine treatment in about six weeks and a few scans, but hopefully by the end of the year I will know if I am cancer free.”