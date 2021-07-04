Tamannaah Bhatia’s lace dress sells for laptop price

Tamannaah Bhatia is a fashionista. She loves to splurge on clothes and accessories. The actress loves her dresses. Lately she was seen at the airport in a beautiful white lace dress. The outfit was magnificent. It was the one we loved to buy. The spaghetti strap dress was perfect for a date, brunch, beach wedding, or cocktail party. But the cost of the dress might be out of reach for most of us. It is from the Self Portrait brand. We know they have one of the best collections when it comes to clothing. Here are a few more details … Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Announces Their Separation, Kangana Ranaut Calls Priyanka Chopra a “Secular Puppy”, Ranveer Singh Confirms Her TV Debut

The dress was in a shade of light yellow. There was a semi-sheer lining on the inside. We could see that the flower patterns are made of lace. Tamannaah paired it with a little black clutch with drab gold heels. It sort of matched Tamannaah's glorious golden hair color. The cost of the outfit is 280 pounds. If we convert this to Indian currency it comes down to Rs 28,841 in exact numbers. At this price, you can buy a laptop, a mobile and 2-3 pieces of furniture. The dress is called the Azaelea dress. Azaleas are gorgeous flowers and the pattern seems somehow inspired by them.

Self Portrait is a UK brand and Bollywood celebrities seem to love their outfits. Tamannaah has films coming out like Gurthunda Seethakalam and That's Mahalakshmi. The latter is the remake of Kangana Ranaut – Vikas Bahl's Queen. What do you think of her dress? Tweet and let us know …

