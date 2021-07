5 fragrances men should wear this season

Share this article: Share Tweeter Share Share Share E-mail Share We like a man who dresses well. But her outfits are even more dapper when paired with a blissful scent. As a man, your cologne should leave an impression before you even show up. A beautiful scent will not only make you feel good, but it will also make you leave a remarkable statement to those around you. With that said, here are some of the top five scents you can try this season. Mercedes Benz The Move With an aromatic fougre with dynamic accents, this perfume will set you apart from the others. It has layers of grapefruit, the spicy notes of cardamom and the fragrant tenderness of apple blossom. The association of geranium with an innovative salty marine accord gives it its modernity. Mercedes Benz for men The Move. Image: Supplied Y by YSL Beaut Y Le Parfum is a light and dark Fougre fragrance, with fresh citrus and aromatic notes followed by a deeper intensity of sensual woods. It perfectly complements the multifaceted personality traits of Man Y – which are bold and confident. Some of the notes of this fragrance include ginger, lavender essence, geranium absolute, patchouli essence, and cedar. Y The Perfume. Image: Supplied Most Wanted Azzaro With ingredients such as the dried bark and cardamom seeds which are distilled in Guatemala, releasing a range of complex spicy, green, balsamic or lemony notes. Most Wanted Azzaro. Image: Supplied Spicebomb Collection by Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Infrared has a red habanero chili accord, enhanced by the slightly sweet heat of cinnamon leaf essence. At the top, the essence of red fruits reveals dazzling and sparkling notes textured by the warm and leathery inflection of the saffron accord. Benzoin resinoid, tobacco accord, the base is sensual, cedarwood oil brings depth and a slightly sweet oriental base to the scent’s burning signature. Spicebomb Collection by Viktor & Rolf. Picture: Supplied. Emporio Armani stronger with you absolutely Enhanced with liquorice and fruity facets, warm vanilla, harvested in Madagascar, and smoked cedarwood carefully extracted in Virginia. It is for a man with the easy nonchalance of youth. Emporio Armani stronger with you absolutely. Image: Supplied Pro tip: You can also wear two scents at the same time. Just make sure you don’t put on too much.

