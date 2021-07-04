Redtag launches new collection of fashion and housewares, to delight buyers for Eid al Adha







Image Credit: Provided

Redtag, the region’s favorite local value fashion brand, has launched an all-new collection across its range of offerings, which will make the perfect gifts for loved ones and livens up celebrations for the whole house, in upcoming festivities. of Eid al Adha. Exquisite and inviting furniture to beautify the house; alluring tableware to add style to your lavish feast; and stylish fashion for the whole family; the Redtag Eid Al Adha collection has been curated with an eye to add a touch of magic, at this special time of year. Image Credit: Provided

The Redtag Eid collection for women presents the perfect blend of subtle and extravagant, with satin peach, shimmering pink and gorgeous sequins, accessorized with matching clutch bags and sophisticated shoes. For the ladies and gentlemen of the family, the Redtag children’s collection combines adorable and trendy. Spoil the young ladies this Eid, with charming dresses in gold, cream and angelic white; and bring out the casual kid in young gentlemen, with chic and energetic summer outfits heavy in denim and khaki, offset by variations on the classic white t-shirt and bright, eye-catching shirts. The Redtag men’s collection has an on-trend and suave, yet laid back, casual air this Eid; with an emphasis on sleek cuts and sleek designs, in black, beige and gray, with a touch of traditional patterns, and paired with season-appropriate moccasins and sneakers. Image Credit: Provided

The Redtag Eid al Adha household items collection has been curated with exceptional attention to detail. Whether it’s the golden patterns on porcelain and glass, the elegant gold abstract serving platters or the wonderfully crafted hammered gold serving bowls, there is more than a hint of royal, in the collection of Redtag tableware. And Redtags upholstery fabrics are sure to add the finishing touch to any ensemble and room in the home. We wanted to delight all ages and the whole family, this Eid Al Adha, and I have no doubts that this collection will exceed our customers’ expectations, said Shehbaz Shaikh, Director of Retail Sales at Redtag. When conserving our collection, we try to reflect the identity, aesthetics and expression of our customers; with a twist they might find exciting and intriguing. We believe this Eid collection is typical of this approach, and we are delighted to bring it to our loyal customers, for this special time of year, concluded Shehbaz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/business/company-releases/redtag-launches-new-fashion-and-homeware-collection-to-delight-shoppers-for-eid-al-adha-1.1625395631929 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos