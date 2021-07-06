Review of the Haute Couture Fashion Week of Cathy Horyn in Paris: Alaa

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Courtesy of ALAA

The story of how small Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaa became a French fashion giant, one of the most original and influential in all of fashion is well known. But here’s a little-known fact to savor: Alaa arrived in Paris in 1956, around the age of 20, but didn’t have her first show until 1982. And not in Paris, but at Bergdorf Goodman in New York. . Alaas’ sultry black clothes were first discovered by some French editors, including Carlyne Cerf of Dudzeele, but it was Bill Cunningham’s photos, taken by editors outside of Paris salons, that sparked the explosion. The reason Bergdorf could claim it is why American retailers were supreme: People shopped religiously in stores. Equally important, a designer has had time to develop their skills. This is no longer the case.

Carla Sozzani told me this story on Sunday night in the cobbled courtyard of Alaas House. A former editor herself, Sozzani is one of the founders of the Corso Como boutique and was close to Alaa. Since her death in 2017, she has headed the foundation which has its enormous archives as well as the building that housed her studio, workshops and living quarters. She and curator Olivier Saillard regularly organize exhibitions of her work in the cavernous wrought-iron room that once served as an exhibition space. A selection of works by Alaas from the 80s is currently on display along with photographs by Peter Lindbergh.

Photo: Courtesy of ALAA

Of course, I didn’t come to Paris to see Alaas’ old clothes. I came to see the new creations of his successor, Pieter Mulier, and also to see the fall haute couture collections, the first live shows in over a year. Estates are a big deal in fashion, perhaps because since the mid-90s when groups like LVMH started buying out fashion houses, they’ve been the role model. Find a talented young talent to enhance your dusty name. In recent years, a social media presence has been a plus. Watch the huge success of Virgil Abloh, the male designer of Louis Vuitton, who just opened a boutique near Place Vendme for his Off-White brand and put on a live show on Sunday with a performance by MIA It wasn’t not haute couture, but was certainly an attempt to appear more grown-up and polished, and it mostly worked, thanks to the minimalist electric-colored sheaths with a stiff flap on the sides or some sort of built-in bustle.

The Alaa brand is totally different. For a designer, it is both a dream job and a nightmare, because his shapes, his silhouette, were so individual, the result of decades of refinement. Are you just reproducing the strong, slightly rounded shoulders of her coats, their pinched waists? What about her sultry knits, including her famous mummy and so-called bandage dresses that caused a sensation in the ’80s and’ 90s? And how do you capture that subtle, magical sex appeal that runs through all of her work, which the late writer Ingrid Sischy probably summed up best when she called him Follow me, boy?

In my opinion, Muliers’ first collection seemed more strategic than emotional. He stood on the street in front of the house, partly to meet COVID rules, you don’t need to wear masks outside and partly to project a democratic vibe. (It is also true that the Alaa Foundation, as the owner of the building, did not grant Richemont, owner of the label, access to the wrought-iron exhibition space, although this could change at the end of the day. future.) Mulier said he was struck by the democracy of the Alaas collections, which he designed for women of all ages and all body types and has hosted an eclectic array of cuisine at his famous lunches and dinners. people, from politicians to seamstresses.

Mulier also felt, he told me, that many young people do not know Alaa. As he said, they know the picture but not the work. He didn’t look at the archives, but after being hired, in February he started shopping for vintage pieces to add to his visual knowledge of Alaa. He also borrowed the original sales books from the Alaa Beverly Hills boutique in its heyday of the 1980s from the foundation to see what people were buying. They inspired me so much, he says. Again, it was the democratic element.

I must say, however, that the Sunday evening scene in rue de Moussy was strange, for various reasons. Somehow nothing had changed, familiar looking people were gathering again for a show. But in another way, everything had changed. We were back in the world, but at the same time we were groping towards it. The old jocularity, the easy familiarity before the show, was not quite there. At least the kiss was gone, thank goodness.

Photo: Courtesy of ALAA

Perhaps in a similar vein, I sensed that people wanted to love the Muliers clothes, the crisp new take on the mummy dress with streamers, the fluffy pastel coats, the bodycon hooded dresses of Grace Jones (a customer of ‘Alaa) but didn’t really like them. To be fair, he was showing his clothes to the toughest editors, stylists, designers and friends who not only knew the man but the clothes. Inside and outside.

I think overall Mulier, who spent about 15 years as Raf Simons’ right-hand man, did a good job. He met his goal, which was to introduce Alaa to a new audience, shaped by the fast, crisp and simplified imagery of the digital age. It was a reductive vision of Alaa, potentially fashioned for e-commerce. Alaa only has a few outlets of its own, in Paris and London; and some of its business partners, notably Barneys, are bankrupt. It really is a new world.

As much as I loved being back on familiar ground, I spent many happy evenings in Alaas’ kitchen and watching him work in his workshop, a cat lying on his table was also disconcerting. I was wondering if it was a good idea to have a show and dinner, just steps from Alaas’ work, the amazing mid-80s coats on display in the exhibit, the perfectly cut knit mini dresses. Because it was no accident that these things seemed perfect. Alaa has spent hours and hours, sometimes weeks, finding the fit, the right line.

And it is less and less possible today in haute couture. Alaa knew this and fought against it, earning much less money than other luxury brands in order to have freedom. to design.

I brought up this revealing difference in clothing in the show with Mulier, and he agreed but said: It took him 14, 15, 16 months to make a jacket, and we don’t live in this world anymore. That’s right, but a lot of Alaas’ competitors still worry about the perfection of subtle details. And for this price, customers expect it.