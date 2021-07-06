Bianca Saunders wins the 2021 ANDAM Fashion Prize





A prestigious award Founded in 1989 by Nathalie Dufour at the initiative of the French Ministry of Culture, MARKET (National Association for the Development of the Fashion Arts) rewards the hopes of the creative scene of tomorrow. After consulting the applications received, the jury unveiled the list of 14 nominated designers. Among the finalists: Casablanca, the colorful silk brand created by Charaf Tajer, the Berlin brand GmbH crossed out by the duo Serhat Ik and Benjamin A. Huseby (who has just been appointed artistic director of Trussardi), the tangy fashion of Charles de Vilmorin or the French designer adept of minimalism, Ludovic de Saint-Sernin. The full list of finalists: The 7 Grand Prix finalists: Area

Bianca Saunders

Casablanca

GmbH

Ludovic de Saint-Sernin

Rokh

Wales Bonner The 4 finalists of the Pierre Berg Prize: Charles de Vilmorin

EGONlab.

Ester Manas

Uniform The 3 finalists for the Fashion Accessory Prize: Aswad

Samuel Francois A prestigious jury For its 32nd edition, the prize jury welcomed 14 new professionals in the sector: Marie Chaix, fashion consultant, Lou Doillon, author, composer, designer and actress, Kerby Jean Raymond, founder of Moss pyer and Your friends in New York, Suzanne koller, Fashion Director M The World, Chris lee, artist, composer and actress, Linda loppa, fashion consultant and researcher, Lalisa Manoban, artist,

Dame Nathalie Massenet, co-founder and partner of Imaginary companies and founder of Net to wear, Pierre A. M’Pel, editor, Chioma nnadi editor at Vogue.com, Phoebe philo, artistic director, Singer Sally, fashion director at Amazon, Dovile Drizyte, creative director and Jürgen Teller, photographer. After having changed organization following the Covid-19 pandemic and decided to reward four of its former winners and finalists in a special edition, the ANDAM Prize returns this year in its classic format. Gathered by Cdric Charbit, Mentor of the 2021 Grand Prix and President of the jury for this 32nd edition, the new members of the jury joined the permanent members to award a global endowment of 500,000 euros to support four young companies in the fashion industry in France and in the foreigner.

