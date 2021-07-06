Fashion
5 Summer Dresses You Can Buy For Under $ 25 From Nordstrom Right Now
The countdown to Nordstrom Anniversary to sell is on! The highly anticipated event opens to the public on July 28, but from today you can preview some of the best pieces that will be on sale.
Can’t wait to be at the end of the month to shop? You will be happy to know that there are some must-see deals available at Nordstrom at present. More in the Dresses department, there are tons of cute styles on sale at up to 40% off.
If you’re looking for the best bargains, you’ll definitely want to take a look at all the cute Nordstrom dresses under $ 25. From a classic, to wear everywhere Ribbed mini dress to a comfortable tie-dye Slip dress, you’ll want to add the five options below to your wardrobe. Don’t want too long to shop; these Nordstrom dresses under $ 25 are bound to sell out fast.
1. BP. Sleeveless Ribbed Mini Dress, $ 19.43 (original $ 29)
Refuse to stop wearing black just because it’s summer? So this stretchable Sleeveless Ribbed Mini Dress is for you.
2. BP. Bustier Detail Mesh Mini Dress, $ 24.75 (original $ 45)
The neckline on this Bustier Detail Mesh Mini Dress is so pretty. Wear it to a date or weekend brunch with your team.
3. BP Henley Babydoll Dress, $ 21.45 (Orig. $ 39)
Buy this Henley Nightie Mini Dress and you can wear it as a dress for shopping or as a blanket at the beach.
4. BP. Printed Flutter Sleeve Skater Dress, $ 24.96 (original $ 39)
If you want to add a touch to this feminine Flutter Sleeve Skater Dress, wear it with sneakers or lug-soled sandals.
5. Fourteenth Place Belted Jersey Jumpsuit, $ 23.40 (original $ 39)
Okay, it’s not technically a dress per se, but a combination is quite close. And this one is cute, comfortable and super flattering thanks to the tie at the waist.
