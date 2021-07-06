Watch of the week: Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra





A real everyday watch has to do a lot of things well. It has to be stylish, sure, but it also has to be versatile enough to be dressy or casual, easy to use, and durable. Finding a timepiece that meets all of these criteria is no easy task, but the watches of the recently unveiled Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 2021 collection adapt to the law. With their very precise movements; wide range of colors, straps and housing materials; and a new unique seconds sub-dial, they are a powerful argument for everyday use. The 2021 collection is big, it contains 19 models in all. They are split between watches with 38mm cases (10 in total) and watches with a slightly larger 41mm case (new in total). Whichever size you choose, all watches come with a new small seconds sub-dial at 6 o’clock, a striking detail that clearly sets the Aqua Terra 2021 watches apart from their predecessors. (This is a first for the Aqua Terra line, but as Hodinkee points out, Omega has introduced a small seconds sub-dial in other recent collections.) Aside from the dial layout, the new Aqua Terra offer a lot of variety. In the large and small versions, you can get a stainless steel or 18k Sedna gold case (or a mix of the two), and there are a variety of dial colors available, including green, silver, and blue. slate. Special editions of the 38mm and 41mm timepieces enhance the luxe factor and come with diamonds set in the sub-dial ring and bezel. While the dials are all made of teak wood, the design of the indexes varies from diamonds, triangular dots and elegant sailboat hull markers. Of course, there is a wide range of matching metal bracelets and bangles, including beige, blue rubber, and various shades of leather. Whether you go for a dazzling diamond encrusted timepiece or something more understated (we especially love the 38mm version in green), here there is a watch for all tastes and styles. Omega also didn’t skimp on the internal components of these watches. 38mm watches use the company’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer 8802 caliber (luxury versions get the 8803), while 41mm models use caliber 8916 (all four luxury editions are upgraded to the caliber 8917). No matter how you specify your watch, you will get a very accurate and reliable timekeeper. All movements are METAS certifieda step above COSC certification for accuracy when exposed to magnetic fields, temperature changes, etc. In other words, they’re built to handle whatever the day throws at you. Ready to grab one? The new Seamaster Aqua Terra watches will be available from August 2021. [Starting at $6,050; omegawatches.com] You understand For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews and more, subscribe on YouTube!

