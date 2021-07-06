Palestinian fashion brands tackle oppression with design

In spring 2021, Gaza and East Jerusalem experienced their worst episode of violence in seven years, with thousands injured and death tolls disproportionately affecting Palestinians. The world witnessed the events with fury, watching the tragedy unfold during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The occupied land nestled along the Palestinian coast had been under attack again, a site of conflict and battle since the beginning of the 20th century. For decades, the pain of oppression has embedded itself in the psyche of the Palestinian people. Studies prove that Palestinians are particularly high risk suffer from anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder due to political and societal discrimination.

In light of all this, a new class of Palestinian political activists, artists and designers has emerged. This growing mass of politically minded collectives are using art to convey their love for their homeland and to preserve their heritage and history. It’s their recovery, one point at a time.

Angham Khalil, the creator of the ready-to-wear brand nnbynn, explores the struggle to achieve a cohesive identity under the occupation. The decidedly unisex clothing brands, minimalist aesthetics and understated color palettes bring to the fore a low-key but culturally powerful take on Palestinian fashion.

What the Palestinian artist lacks is the ability to communicate with the world, especially with the Arab world. The occupation wants to keep us little speechless, says Khalil.

His latest collection depicts the fall of Palestine in the 1948 civil war, during which an exodus of over 700,000 Palestinians took place. This flight from their homeland was the beginning of the displacement of the Palestinians, says Khalil. She designed pieces with this exodus in mind, visualizing the trauma of the previous generation of Palestinians. His work is an ode to Palestinian history that deserves to be told.

Characterized by a self-proclaimed camp aesthetic, tRASHY Clothing is a satirical clothing brand highlighting the Middle Eastern LGBTQ + community and political activism. Shukri Lawrence and Omar Braika, creative co-directors of the brand, aim to reclaim Palestinian identity through their brand, diverting clothing that is generally considered raw or cheap.

Our brand is a visual story of our lives, and as Palestinians our existence is political because to exist is to resist. With each piece, we cover an aspect of our history, says Lawrence. We try to use all aspects of a collection such as tailoring, prints, campaigns and casting to convey every message.

Courtesy of TRASHY Clothing

The designers painstakingly incorporate physical symbols of Palestinian symbols into their designs. For example, their Spring 2021 collection nods to the strict inspection checkpoints people must pass through to enter or exit Palestine through double-layered pants and tops, designed to reflect constant surveillance. exerted on the Palestinians. The idea had also been explored previously in tRASHY’s Spring 2018 pieces: three years ago, their runway had a built-in border allowing only one side of the audience to view the collection. The production was in line with their philosophy: very ironic while striking a nerve.

Nl Collective tells the stories of Palestine through its use of textiles, dyes and prints. The collective engages with its homeland by centering practices and art forms almost lost in each garment, think of simple cotton fabrics printed with the fruits and plants of the Palestinian land, and multicolored striped pockets made with ancient embroidery techniques.

Clothing is inherently political in every way, says Yasmeen Mjalli, creative director and founder of the collective. It is political in that the clothes of oppressed people are used to tell stories of historical and contemporary power dynamics.

The production of the garment itself embodies the anguish of the separation of borders. In many cases, we haven’t even been able to meet many of the producers we work with in person, says Mjalli. And yet the collective works alongside an intimate creative network of Palestinians, from fabric vendors in Nablus to embroiderers in Gaza to tailors in Ramallah.

Meera Albaba, founder of the Meera Adnan brand, makes contemporary intimate clothing encompassing the geography and art of Palestine. She constantly seeks to amplify the voices of the marginalized Palestinian people, and her clothing seeks to reclaim the Palestinian narrative. The silhouettes are both romantic and modern; her structured blazers and modest, straight maxi dresses are made in a color palette reminiscent of the Palestinian landscape.

Albaba, who grew up in Saudi Arabia, visited the Gaza Strip at a young age, after which she saw her grandparents living in Gaza refugee camps.

I always wanted to live at home even though the house wasn’t written on any modern map, she says. Her clothes come from a place of solidarity, she says W, and with the pride of being a refugee.

I would like everyone who meets my brand to understand the story I try to tell through the clothes, the visuals and everything I offer, she added. I wish the elements of romance, nostalgia, and drama were beautifully and subtly transcended.