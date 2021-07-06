Adhesive Tape Dress Created By Teen Girl Inspired By Her Texan Roots





Larissa Leon hopes to win a $ 20,000 scholarship for her entry that honors her culture. The Houston-born teenager now lives in Washington.

SAN ANTONIO A colorful ball gown reminiscent of the Fiesta de San Antonio stands out among the entries for this year’s Duck Tape competition titled “2021 Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest”. Larissa Leon is one of the finalists and she has Texan roots. The Houston-born 17-year-old shared with KENS 5 what inspired her to create such a detailed and colorful dress. “I wanted to honor my culture and my roots because I come from Mexican / Hispanic descent,” she said. “Making a traditional folk dress has helped me honor this because of my culture and how it’s widely celebrated in Texas.” Duck Tape, by the way, is the brand of duct tape hosting the competition. Larissa described how she used the material to make a flowy dress. “The dress is decorated with ribbons, flowers and includes a loose, flowing skirt. So I created a ruffle on the shoulder … The dress is very detailed with flowers, duck tape lace and ribbons for create the Folklorico pattern. “ Larissa said the dress was designed to honor her culture and helps her pay homage to her roots. “Texas has always been a big part of who I am. I was born there, so I always feel like I carry Texas in my heart. And as my grandpa always reminds me, I am always a Tejana, ”she said. Making a beautiful prom dress in Duck Tape is something many of her friends and family thought was impossible. “Since the age of 5, I have always been fascinated by design and creation,” she said. “I remember spending many hours in my bedroom creating, drawing and designing many art projects. Designing things that a lot of people couldn’t believe a child could do. My mom was always amazed at my creativity. and my attention to detail at such a young age. As I grew older duct tape gained popularity in the 2010s, I started to be fascinated with making things from tape adhesive. wallets … Including my school backpack that I would wear to school. When I heard that Duct Tape had a purse, I knew I had to make a special creation. “ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

