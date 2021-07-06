HIROMI ASAI presents for the very first time its Resort collection, in kimono textile, during Miami Swim Week





NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 / PRNewswire / –New York-based fashion label HIROMI ASAI, (www.hiromiasainy.com) tried to revive the essence of Japanese kimono for modern luxury fashion. Designer, Hiromi Asai, first presented kimonos on the catwalk at New York Fashion Week in 2016. Next, HIROMI ASAI develops men’s clothing all made from Japanese kimono textiles, which were featured at Pitti Uomo and other major trade shows in the United States every season since 2017. The HIROMI ASAI collection has won awards and received numerous international media coverage.

HIROMI ASAI Resort Collection Miami Swim Show July 2021 – Bokashi-Zome ombre dye



HIROMI ASAI New York Fashion Week AW21 / 22 with Flying Solo

HIROMI ASAI is active as a member of the SoHo boutique and showroom, new York; Solo flight (volantsolo.nyc), which showcases and sells independent and emerging fashion brands, and is now the largest fashion and retail showcase in the United States for independent designers. Flying Solo also produces fashion shows to showcase the latest collection from the world’s independent designers. HIROMI ASAI presents the Resort wear 2022 collection on the runway at the Flying Solo Show in Miami Beach, starting at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday July 8, 2021. The theme of the collection is “Sea”. The HIROMI ASAI Resort collection represents the dignity of living with the sea. Most of the HIROMI ASAI resort collection was made with “Tango Chirimen” silk crepes dyed in “Bokashi-Zome” shade in Tango, Kyoto, Japan. A craftsman of weaving, Hayato Tamoi, a craftsman of dyeing, Tomohisa kobayashi, and Hiromi Asai created textiles in cobalt blue color using traditional techniques. Another piece was made with the “Sumi-Nagashi” “Shioze” marbled silk fabric in Gosen, Niigata. Based on the design and selection of textiles by Hiromi Asai, Teruo Hirokawa, an expert in artisanal clothing Japan, custom all parts. HIROMI ASAI presents luxury fashion with unique prominent textiles and sophisticated design, made by exceptional tailoring techniques. The HIROMI ASAI resort collection is suitable for elegant outfits in resorts but is the embodiment of Japanese craftsmanship. The show takes place in person near the beach, but due to the limited capacity of the venue, this show is also streamed live on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/flyingsolonyc/), from 4 p.m. ET Thursday, July 8, 2021. “I am excited to showcase our Resort Collection during Miami Swim Week. I hope many people enjoy resort life with our new collection after the pandemic era,” said Ms. Hiromi Asai, HIROMI Designer ASAI. “I appreciate the great collaboration with the artisans of Japan to create our resort collection. For our signature pieces, we create cobalt blue textiles, inspired by the seas of Tango and Miami Beach, which indeed connect in the globe although far away. Please try our stylish resort collection and feel the sea breeze. “ Hiromi Asai added about the HIROMI ASAI collection: “Indeed, I have focused on the kimono, but now I am focusing on its ‘textile’ and not its ‘shape.’ It is our responsibility to convey the kimono. ‘craftsmanship to the next generation. I continue to transform the Japanese textile tradition into modern luxury fashion, which also serves as echo-friendly sustainable fashion. “ After the show, the HIROMI ASAI resort collection is available at Flying Solo at new York. DETAILED INFORMATION ABOUT THE SHOW

HIROMI ASAI @ Flying Solo

Miami Swim Week 2021 Flying Solo Show Date and time: Thursday July 8, 2021; 4 p.m. EST

Location: South Beach, Miami Beach (by invitation only)

Direct: https://www.instagram.com/flyingsolonyc/ HIROMI ASAI WEB AND SOCIAL MEDIA

HP: http://www.hiromiasainy.com

Flying Solo HIROMI ASAI online store: https://flyingsolo.nyc/collections/hiromi-asai

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hiromi.asai

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/modeandclassic Media contact:

Hiromi asai

646-242-4156

[email protected] SOURCE HIROMI ASAI

