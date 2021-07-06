Renting clothes is less environmentally friendly than throwing them away | Fashion industry





A study has found that renting clothes, long touted as one of the answers to the fashion sustainability crisis, is worse for the planet than throwing them away. The study, published by the Finnish scientific journal Environmental research letters assessed the environmental impact of five different ways of owning and disposing of clothing, including rental, resale and recycling. He revealed that clothing rentals have the highest climate impact of all. The hidden environmental cost turned out to be the shipping and packaging costs. The rental involves a large amount of transport, the round trip of the clothes between the warehouse and the tenant. Dry cleaning is also harmful to the environment. A quality controller working at the Rent the Runways Dream Processing Center in New Jersey. Photograph: Andrew Kelly / Reuters Clothing rental was conceived as the sustainable and frugal alternative to fast fashion, popularized by companies like Rent the Runway and public figures like Carrie Symonds, who rented her wedding dress and outfits for the G7 conference. . Gwyneth Paltrow is on the board of Rent the Runway and Ralph Lauren has announced a rental lineup. The growing sector, which according to GlobalData it will be worth 2.3 billion by 2029, has been touted as a possible solution to the fashion environmental crisis. A report from World Economic Forum this year suggested that the industry generates 5% of global emissions. However, instead of solving the fashion environmental crisis, rental should be reclassified. We should think of rentals as second-hand shopping, said Dana Thomas, author of Fashionopolis: The Price of Fast Fashion and the Future of Clothing. [Its] not something we do all the time, instead of buying our clothes and swapping our outfits all the time, but occasionally when the need arises, like proms [or] weddings. Ralph Lauren has announced that it will produce a line of clothing for hire. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters The study found that many rental brands misuse the term circular economy to refer to the system in which clothing is passed from person to person before being recycled as a form of greenwashing. No leader wants to overhaul their business, and that’s what going green will require, not adjustments but a complete overhaul, Thomas said. They are too focused on short-term gains to invest in long-term profits. Only regulation will solve this problem. No company, in any industry, will volunteer to suffer a loss for the good of the planet. They will do it when it is the law. The biggest obstacle is greed. The new study suggests that if rental companies change their logistics to make it more climate-friendly, renting would be environmentally on par with reselling. He also found that the most sustainable way to consume fashion is to buy fewer items and wear them for as long as possible. Do you want to be sustainable? Buy less, buy better, said Thomas.

