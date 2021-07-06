Fashion Scholarship Fund Winners | U Daily

Fashion
Emma Davis, from Ellicott City, Maryland, has chosen to highlight the importance of mental health and suicide prevention initiatives by creating a fictional collection of sportswear for sale through Kohls in partnership with Under Armor.
I chose the sportswear industry because your overall health isn’t just your physical health, it’s also a combination of your mental health, Davis said.
With purple and teal as the dominant color patterns in his proposed hobby line (a nod to the coloring of the suicide prevention tape), Davis’s plan also included in-store ties such as workshops, yoga sessions and interactive activities to raise mental health awareness.
Fashion can be used and applied in so many different ways, just like it can bring people together in so many ways, Davis said.
Shaffer said participating in the competition requires extra time.
Students really had to balance their classes, online learning, and that engagement at the same time, Shaffer said. For Meera, Sabrina and Emma, the hard work and Zoom calls have certainly paid off.
Each of the students cited Shaffers’ role as faculty mentor as a key piece of the puzzle when it came to their success. They also stressed the importance of the hands-on approach that the Department of Fashion and Clothing Studies advocates in the classroom.
As a fashion merchandising specialization, much of our academic work is project-based, but it literally took what we had learned in the classroom and applied it from start to finish, Davis said. We had to ask ourselves: how am I going to make this product, market it and execute it? Going forward, I know this experience will make us great candidates when we enter the workforce.
Connections and contacts
Not only do students get a scholarship, but being part of the FSF family really opens up a lot of doors for them, said Shaffer, who advises UD students interested in entering the organizations case study competition.
Lee is one of many UD students who have benefited from the networking and mentoring opportunities available to competing students and winners. Through his relationship with the FSF, Lee secured an internship with Ross Stores in the summer of 2020 and a full-time position as a Site Planning Analyst after graduation.
Each year, the organization holds a gala to celebrate the scholarship winners, Lee said. What was really exciting was that last year I met Ross Stores CEO Barbara Rentler herself which is really cool. It’s something I never thought I could do just by participating in an extracurricular activity.
Lee also benefited from the organization’s mentoring program, which matched her with a professional fashion industry buyer.
Besides the networking aspect, programs like this help you bond with people that will last a lifetime, Lee said of his experience.
Said Davis, it’s not winning the scholarship and that’s it. You really are in this community for the long haul.
Department of Fashion and Clothing Studies
the UD Department of Fashion and Clothing Studies is recognized for its rigorous undergraduate programs in fashion design and product innovation, fashion merchandising and management, internationally renowned graduate program, award-winning professional and academic training programs. The department’s strengths in cutting-edge technology, global experiences, industrial relations and mentorship are complemented by its significant collaborations within the University of Delaware, with international institutions, and in the fashion and clothing industries. the manufacture of textiles.
Fashion scholarship fund
As the oldest and largest non-profit education and workforce development organization in the country, the Fashion scholarship fund supports the careers of the country’s most promising fashion students from all walks of life. It awards more than $ 1.2 million in scholarships annually to help students succeed in all areas of the industry: design, merchandising, analysis, retail, technology and supply chain. UD students interested in participating in the 2021 Fashion Scholarship Fund case study are encouraged to contact Brenda Shaffer.
