Men’s quarters have a new look, but Djokovic and Federer take center stage
LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are part of the center court furnishings on the day of the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, but this year’s final eight roster has a refreshing new look.
World number one Djokovic has qualified for the quarter-finals for the 12th time as he aims for the sixth Wimbledon title which would equal Federer and Rafa Nadal’s 20 Grand Slam titles.
Swiss maestro Federer, who is approaching his 40th birthday, has reached this stage for the 18th time.
Few would bet against them continuing their compelling rivalry with a 51st career clash in Sunday’s final, having faced three more, including two years ago when Djokovic saved match points to beat Federer in a cliffhanger.
Six of Wednesday’s actors reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the first time, tying records from 1991 and 2002. And the way powerful Italian Matteo Berrettini and Canadian duo Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime got there suggests that they are not ready to stop now.
Djokovic, 34, will face unranked Marton Fucsovics in the opener on center court, followed by the clash between eight-time champion Federer and Pole Hubert Hurkacz.
Fucsovics is the first Hungarian to reach a singles quarter-final at Wimbledon since Zsuzsa Kormoczy reached the women’s semi-finals in 1958, but now faces one of the sport’s toughest challenges – trying to bring down Djokovic .
The world number 48 has lost his previous two encounters to Djokovic, but says he enjoys playing against the Serbian who is aiming to reach his 41st Grand Slam semi-final.
“Maybe his game is not as entertaining as Federer’s or when Nadal hits the ball so hard,” Fucsovics said after his win over Andrey Rublev on Monday.
“I actually like to play against him. I can rally with him. He beat me, but I like the way he plays. I think we play the same kind of tennis. We like to play long rallies. “
‘SOMETHING SPECIAL’
Federer, despite doubts about his form and sharpness after minimal time on the pitch over the past 18 months, has gradually gained momentum, although he will be wary of 14th seed Hurkacz, who has defeated world number two Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday, a match delayed the day before by rain.
If Federer wins, it would be his 106th Wimbledon victory, surpassing Nadal’s record of 105 at Roland Garros.
“Obviously playing Roger in a huge, huge arena is something special,” said Hurkacz, who wants to become the second Pole to reach a Grand Slam semi-final.
Berrettini has made his way through the draw impressively and, after warming up to win the Queen’s Club title, the 25-year-old will be extremely confident as he takes on 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime. , the youngest of the eight survivors.
“I feel like I’m not using a lot of energy because I’ve won most games in three sets,” said Berrettini, who has 67 aces leading the tournament so far.
“Obviously the tournament is not over yet. I can’t wait to do more.”
Berrettini aims to become the second Italian to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon after Nicola Pietrangeli.
And with Auger-Aliassime joined in the last eight by Shapovalov, it’s the first time in history that more than one Canadian has reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam.
The 22-year-old left-hander begins to deliver his spectacular talent and will face Russia’s Karen Khachanov with the price of a likely first Grand Slam semi-final against Djokovic.
“I think mentally, physically, at a tennis level, I’m just a different person than I was two years ago. It’s really not comparable,” said the 10 seed after winning sensational in straight sets against Roberto Bautista Agut on Monday. .
Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis
