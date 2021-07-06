How the sports world is influencing fashion right now

If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that sometimes it takes creativity to create a little joy. Rather than seemingly endless nights in the city or jet-sets halfway around the world trying to relax, we’ve rediscovered simplicity and realized that sometimes we have to look inside ourselves or, better yet. , outside nearby to find some fun. And with that, say hello (again) to sport.

As a rule, fashion and sport are not the most natural combination. Fashion, an industry known for its creativity and glamor, doesn’t always live up to the uniform-specific dress of many sports. Sure, we’ve taken inspiration from horseback riding and have incorporated a touch of all-white Wimbledon prep into our closets in the past, but this time around the breadth of sports options reaching the general public has reached an all-time high. .

With our newfound affinity for comfort-oriented clothing, it’s no surprise that we’re looking for interesting influences that add a touch of whimsy to what has been proven to work. So, is sport in fashion? In fact, pretty revolutionary.

At the present time, it is no secret that tennis is so central to all concerns that the term “tennis core” has been coined. Thanks to Gen-Z, tennis-inspired fashion became a quick hit this spring / summer season. Between the $ 17 Amazon tennis skirt goes viral on TikTok, quadruple Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka withdraws from Roland-Garros while taking a stand for mental health, and Kendall Jenner becomes the ultimate influencer for Alo tennis sets, this trend has undoubtedly reigned supreme when it comes to sports-inspired clothing.

Even before core tennis became famous on the Internet, the fashion world slowly incorporated the influence. We have to thank Chris Evert for coining the term “tennis bracelet” after losing his bracelet at the US Open in the 1980s, as well as brands like Lacoste who are rooted in sports. Lacoste was founded by tennis player Ren Lacoste from an updated version of the polo shirt. Today, the brand still creates tennis equipment and perfectly integrates tennis inspiration into its ready-to-wear collections. Other labels that helped launch the tennis core for ES21 in style were the likes of David Koma, who literally hosted their SS21 show on a short, Kitsun House, Amiri, and Prada.

As temperatures inevitably get cooler and our outdoor interests change, expect to also evolve the way we channel a sporty approach to style. Après-ski apparel was a staple among influencers last winter and judging by the fall 2021 runways, we’re sure to see this trend continuing. Cutting-edge ski suits made up of luxe logos and bold shades of cherry red and cobalt blue were the norm, but we’ll see that evolve both on and off the slopes. In the literal sense, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton showed ski wear in pastel shades like baby blue, buttery yellow and pale pink; but for everyday clothing, we will more easily integrate this trend through accessories. You can bet on comfortable scarves, hats and mittens to brighten up your outfits in cold weather, as well as sunglasses that could easily take you from the slopes to the streets in a way that meets the 70s and sports. . Schiaparelli, Acne Studios, Balmain, and Max Marato name a few.

Another sport that has pieces well suited for the colder months while fundamentally respecting the opposing aesthetic of skiing: ballet. Like tennis, ballet satisfies our craving for pretty and whimsy, while simultaneously providing the practicality of comfort.

Thinking back to last winter, you might remember the influx of boleros / shrugs / sweater sleeves (call them what you can) that hit the market towards the end of the season. An industry secret: this is a great indicator that similar styles will be on the rise the following year. After its introduction resonates with shoppers, we can be sure they’ll be back in our favorite retailers’ assortment (and in our baskets) this time around.

Other ballet-inspired garments that will surely take center stage are tops and sweaters with belts as we have seen in Iris d’Orseund and Dannijo, leggings and leotards that made appearances on the catwalks of Rick owens, Emilio Pucci, and Christian cowan, as well as the classic ballet dish. Brands are making these once ‘cheugy’ shoes cool again by adding a square toe, gathers, embellishments or prints. Keep your eyes on Pretty Ballerinas, Yuni Buffa, rag and bone, and Khaity for brands that do it well.

And finally, the sport we envision as the next iteration of “tennis core”: golf. When you think of golf and fashion, it’s hard to get past the idea of ​​polo tops and khakis. Until recently, when it comes to dress code, sport has retained many of its traditional notions; but as more of us opted for outdoor activities during COVID, interest in the sport and the democratization of one’s “uniform” provided an opportunity to speak out.

An unlikely duo, the most impactful (and damn cool) influence on the evolution of golf fashion is streetwear. Young brands like Caprice Golf and Bad golf brought a bit of an edge to the market, as well as young players like Brooks Koepka, who simply said, “It’s fashion, my brother” when asked about his Off-white golf shoes.

Outside of the green, the women’s market has started to incorporate sport classics like Bermuda shorts the Princess Di and the “exercise dresses” (see Outdoor Voices for this) in everyday clothes. And aesthetics have appeared in the collections of trendy brands like Miu Miu, Todd Snyder, Dirty pineapple, BOSS, and Marine Serreeach with its own unique rotation. As the trend evolves it is sure to be one to watch for a modern take on the ever classic prep.

All in all, if real sport still isn’t your thing, maybe you stay rather trendy inspired, this is definitely where you will find me.

Buy the story: