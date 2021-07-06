7 summer dress trends every (literally) cool girl wears

Summer is just beginning and we were already feeling a bit overwhelmed with all the exciting options that presented themselves in the dresses category. We were faced with a host of flowing dresses for windy weekend clothes; comb online reviews to find the best sellers of the summer; TikTok to scroll until our thumbs are numb. So now we are stepping back and letting the experts provide some style clarity by weighing in on the state of summer clothing trends in 2021. After consulting Nordstrom editor-in-chief Kate Bellman, TikTok trend expert Mandy Lee (known to many as @oldloserinbrooklyn) and Emma Zack, owner of all-inclusive vintage destination Berriez, we’ve narrowed down a list of the summer dress trends that are going to be hitting your city (and your flow) by August. From pantyhose embellished sheaths to satin babydolls, there’s a sundress trend waiting for you below.

Bodycon evening dresses

One trend that comes back unequivocally is the exit tight look all of our interviewees agreed that as pandemic restrictions are lifted and socialization becomes safe again, no one is staying indoors. Many of my clients have hit on me and say: Do you have evening dresses? Emma Zack explained to Berriezs. Nordstroms Kate Bellman calls it the skin-show trend, it’s both looking and feeling great with an attitude meant to be seen, she shared. (Zack admitted that she recently splurged on pantyhose (now full), color-block Mara Hoffman dress: It’s really tight. I was like, I’m clearly losing my mind buying this [but I think its] worth my investment.)

Classic slip dresses

Another almost unanimous competitor for summer clothing? the Evening dress The 2021 response to the sober, home-confined nap dress we all lived in last summer. They’re so easy, you can wear them indoors or out, and they’re like, casually, hot as well as sexy, Zack explains. You can’t wear tight clothes in summer, you will sweat to death [a slipdress] it feels like you’re not wearing anything, adds Lee. I’m wearing one right now.

Mod Revival Dresses

It’s so awesome that Gen Z has this opportunity moment, [and] I think this mod and revival of the ’60s and’ 70s is still in its infancy, Lee says of the swingin look that’s brewing in the dress world. Simple straight dresses, simple straight silhouettes maybe with those crazy psychedelic patterns we saw with before basic and coconut girl, she elaborates, referring to two TikTok style tribes marked by fluorescent hues and tropical and kaleidoscopic patterns. I really think Paisley will come back, she adds.

High Basic Dresses

This bodycon dress silhouette, says Lee, is easy to spot but harder to express. I don’t know if it has a name, she said, but I called it high bases. You take something that’s a seemingly simple figure and elevate it with cutouts and ties, she explains. You take a simple bodycon dress and there are suspenders all over it. It still looks like a dress, but there could be a random cutout on the side with an asymmetrical strap here. Or, like with a tank dress or something, the strap can be crossed. There could be a top tube and then there’s a bunch of little straps. Bellman says customers can look for new details with an asymmetrical collar and hems, striking seams, open backs, and off-the-shoulder shoulders in knitted or woven dresses.

Princess dresses

Last summer, in an effort to deal with the domesticity the pandemic has placed on our lives, we embraced cottagecore, an aesthetic that glorified the short list of diversions we were allowed to, like honing our baking expertise and float around the same six-spoke block in the tent-shaped cotton robe that we slept on the night before. Here, to enhance our wardrobes in 2021, princesscore is a royal and romantic style marked by a light frilly volume and whimsical fabrics like tulle and organza. (While we found a way to enjoy the simple life last summer, we can’t wait to reinvigorate our wardrobes with a little sparkle and shine.) The trend has been gaining popularity in recent seasons, says Lee. , embodied by viral hits like Selkies puff dress and the work of designers like Simone Rocha and Molly Goddard. who does not Want to look like a princess on a hot New York summer day? she asks.

Mesh dresses

I love the mesh dress. I feel like I’ve seen mesh everywhere, Zack said. It’s on Instagram, it’s on Skims, I was on Norma Kamali | last night and she’s got a ton of mesh stuff. Lee attributes this to the Jean-Paul Gaultier revival that is growing on social media, and sees many in the fashion herd wearing underwear or bike shorts under a see-through dress. Zacks agrees: in fact, I was wearing [a mesh dress] the other day with my swimsuit underneath but, she says, customers can add a high waisted bodysuit or panties and a Shop Arq bra. I feel like it’s coming back to the going out trend, she continues, as people try to go out and look sexy and stay cool.

Maximalism dresses

While it may seem obvious, many of us remember a time when streets and runways were dominated by a gradient of neutrals that goes against the current preference for print, pattern and design. color. Lee remembers that in the early 2010s everything was black, gray, white. If you wore color, you were daring. Now I feel like maximalism is so much more popular and accepted it’s really cool to see [a] generation [thats] grow up with that being the norm. Bellman adds that Nordstrom customers have truly embraced the joy of prints throughout the pandemic and this season shoppers can look for recolored stripes, quirky stitches, playful checks and gingham. Zack agrees that my favorite trend [is] I don’t know if this is a trend with some really bold designs and colorful prints. I love wearing shit like that, she continued, indicating to the candy-colored bodysuit she wore to our interview a hand-painted romper from Newlyupcoming collaboration with Custom imprint based in Los Angeles, Worn Ware because you look down and you’re like, oh that’s fun.

