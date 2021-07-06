Nordstrom 2021 Anniversary Sale: Best Mens Style Deals





the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs July 28 through August 8, but you can preview the deals now.

Below, we’ve rounded up 12 of the best men’s and men’s style deals from top brands.

Take a look now to plan your purchases from the start of the sale. Nordstrom will host its biggest sale of the year at the end of this month, where customers will be able to purchase thousands of offers across the site. From July 28 to August 8, you can make huge savings in categories like fashion, home and beauty at Nordstrom 2021 anniversary sale. On August 9, prices will go up. Men’s clothing, footwear and accessories will be among the most purchased categories at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale simply because the deals are this good, and there are plenty. You can save on dress shirts and suits for the office, light chinos and shorts for the summer, sportswear, fleece jackets for the winter and everything in between. In addition to rare deals on many of your favorite clothing brands like The North Face, Nike, Adidas, Madewell and Bonobos, deals on accessories like backpacks, watches, sunglasses and belts will be among the best of the whole year. . While you can’t shop yet, you can get a feel for the deals to grab as they won’t last long when the sale begins. Preview the full sale here or check out our top picks for men’s styles below. Add them to your wishlist now, so when the sale starts, all you have to do is click “add to cart” and quickly check out. Top 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Mens Style Deals:







The North Face Junction jacket is water-repellent and lined with Heatseeker Eco thermal insulation for reliable warmth.



This vintage washed hoodie is casual and easy to wear.



Made from a lightweight, water-repellent and breathable nylon material, this jacket is designed for running.



Made from a blend of nylon and spandex, Bonobos Performance Shirts resist wrinkles, wick moisture and dry quickly.



This wrinkle-resistant Supima cotton dress shirt is available in regular, large and tall sizes.



Combine these furry slippers with lounge chairs and a soft t-shirt, and it has all the pieces available for a cozy winter day.



The Adidas Ultra Boost is revered for its multi-use functionality. It’s designed for running, but it’s also great for walking and casual wear.



Inspired by vintage Chuck Taylor sneakers, the Converse Chuck 70 Ox features leather and cream-colored accents.



This Herschel Supply Co. backpack is a classic and comes in three different colors. You can get it during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for half price, saving you $ 40.



Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses are a classic for a reason, and their shape is incredibly flattering on most face shapes. You can tag this pair for under $ 100 at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

