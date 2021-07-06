Fashion designer Sid Mashburns 11 favorite things





1 item on sale! Photo-Illustration: retailer If you’re like us, you’ve probably wondered what famous people add to their baskets. Not the JAR brooch and the Louis XV chair but the Hair spray and the electric toothbrush. We asked fashion designer Sid Mashburn, owner of an eponymous chain of stores. mens lifestyle boutiques about the cleaning supplies, snacks, and the pen he can’t live without. Photo: retailer The first time I got a bonus, I was working at J.Crew, left my boss’s office, and went to buy myself a Waterman fountain pen. I loved the idea of ​​mixing the black, green and blue inks together. Then life got complicated and I didn’t have time to mix the colors of the inks anymore, so I started using Pilot fountain pens. They are quite cute but disposable, I felt bad after I finished them. I bought this Kaweco fountain pen about eight years ago and wish I had found it sooner. It’s tidy as it screws onto itself for storage when I’m not using it, the pen is small enough to slip into my shirt or pants pocket. But when you unscrew it and put it together, suddenly you get a full size pen. Its affordable and cheerful and comes in a bunch of colors. As I got older I found that my face was getting dry. No disparagement to anyone who works in the potions and lotions business, but I want to use a minimum, and I need it to work overtime. This moisturizer does. It has SPF, it hydrates and the smell is really nice. I have five daughters, and they all love the smell of this one more than my cologne. They say, I love that smell, daddy. It reminds me of you. The only problem is that the bottles are always too small. I get to the bottom and I have the impression that my mother is scratching the mustard from the pot. I grew up drinking iced tea. In the South, they offer it to you when you enter any restaurant. For a while I liked Honest Tea a lot, but I feel like at some point they changed the formula. So I decided to make my own. I put regularly Lipton tea bags in boiling water, brew them until they are really strong, then cut them with this peach juice and put the mixture in the refrigerator. This is delicious. I buy three bottles of juice at a time. It is a problem. I buy them in bulk. Golden Flake is a southern institution. I like his chips better than Lays. I like the size of the bag. I like the coloring. We serve them occasionally at our events. Sometimes when I go to someone’s house I bring pickle chips instead of a bottle of wine. Talk about getting your money’s worth. You have scissors. A flathead screwdriver. A nail file. A knife. Tweezers. A toothpick. A keychain. And that’s all in about two and a half inches. I got my first one in college and still have one in my pocket unless the TSA officers take it off. (I lost about a dozen to the TSA.) I use it nonstop. I always pull it to cut a loose string from someone or a piece of paper. I’ve groove on incense since I was a kid. This Astier de Villatte incense is smoky and floral; I have been shopping in the brand store in Paris for a long time. Each box contains 125 sticks and I never burn an entire stick at a time. I just burn a little and then turn it back on when I want a lift again. I probably have three burns on each stick, so while it’s not cheap, you really have to burn it like crazy to go through a box. I also like the packaging in general, when you buy incense, for example, in a main store and in a lousy box. Its look is so solid and spartan, but it really does the job. When you pay a little more for these things, the first thing you notice is that the coins you touch have a more tactile feel. The other thing about this turntable is that the cartridge and needle are a bit higher in quality so you get more detail and definition. Photo: retailer I like to sweep. Its cathartic and therapeutic. I prefer old brooms to those with synthetic bristles. They are too soft. There is a lot of satisfaction when you finish a job like sweeping, maybe you have worked hard, but you can see the fruits of your labor right there. I actually prefer it to a vacuum cleaner. I like to get into corners, and it’s hard to get into corners with a vacuum cleaner. With change and his keys, my father would put one on his dresser every night. I have mine on me as I speak. It used to come in a tin tube that sometimes cut your lip. The plastic tube is better. It has a smell that brings me back to a certain place, and it’s not medicated, so your lips don’t catch on it. Photo: retailer I wear a lot of leather shoes and I don’t like going anywhere with shoes that look damaged. This stuff is magic. It’s like a shoe moisturizer, it deep cleans in a way that’s not just like putting on a little shoe polish. The product is neutral in color, so you can use it on all leather colors. Another good thing is that you can also use it on your soles. This is what confuses the most. I hate walking around with scuffed soles. If a guy came to our store and said, I need a piece of clothing, I would tell him to buy a navy blazer. You can show up anywhere in a navy blazer, and it will give you access to almost anything. The Virgil is my favorite blazer that we make. There is room for a phone, keys, Airpods, a wallet. It's a jacket that has weight but breathes well. People come to our stores with Virgil jackets they bought from us ten years ago. I don't know anyone in the world who makes this fabric other than us. We went around Europe to find someone else who could do it as a backup and found a guy who said, Oh, I saw a loom that can weave this fabric. We were like, Fantastic, where? He said, in a museum.

