Local entrepreneur brings a wealth of ethical fashion to Mother Road Market





A local entrepreneur brings more ethical shopping to Tulsa. His business, called TROVE, will be in a pop-up store at the Shops at Mother Road Market until the end of the month. Our brand is TROVE, which means a place of fun, said Kara Moseby, owner of TROVE. “We say we are an ethical fashion brand where cuteness never goes out of style. Each year, Tulsas Mother Road Market Limited Time Market is full of different local business owners and artists. TROVE takes over the space for the month of July. “I want people to have the opportunity to try on ethical fashion. In fact, having a physical store where you can walk in and try on ethical pieces is so huge,” Moseby said. She said her business priorities are what sets her apart. “All the products you would buy from TROVE are ethically sourced. So the men and women who make these products receive a living wage, work in safe working conditions,” Moseby said. We are also working in partnership with a zero waste factory. and a solar-powered factory, therefore respectful of the planet. Here in the United States or overseas, Moseby has relationships with the people who make every part she sells. “It’s the sandals, the ethically sourced leather, then the recycled tires,” Moseby said. “These t-shirts were actually screen printed by Women in Recovery at the John 3:16 mission.” Moseby said she chooses many pieces with working mothers in mind, who might go from playing with their kids to a business meeting. Child proof. So my job is to try and destroy every piece that comes in, to see how that’ll work, Moseby said. You can find out more about FIND here.

