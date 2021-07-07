V&A exhibition will use 250 objects to showcase African fashion creativity | Fashion

An exhibition on African fashion at the Victoria and Albert Museum will attempt to reframe the continent’s narrative, showcasing its independence and creativity after decades of false assumptions.

Africa Fashion opens its doors on June 11, 2022 and will present 250 objects telling the story of the continent through the work of its most prominent and influential designers.

Kofi Ansah’s clothes and accessories by Suntrade’s Katie Torda Dagadu at a trade fair in Accra, Ghana. Photography: Eric Don-Arthur / V & A

It will tell a story of boundless creativity and abundance, said Christine Checinska, curator of African fashion and the African diaspora at the museum. To me, it’s very different from the stories we’ve heard about scarcity, when it comes to Africa.

The fashion production of the continents has been clouded by false assumptions, according to Kimberly Jenkins, who runs the Fashion and Race database, an organization that aims to decolonialize fashion. While there are regions that are in dire need due to war and poverty, the entire continent has often been misunderstood, she said.

There is the idea that Africa is not capable or equipped to present innovation or creative design. After centuries of colonization and political change, in recent decades the continent has been stereotyped as a land in perpetual need of charity.

Shade Thomas-Fahm at his desk in the 1970s. Photography: Victoria & Albert Museum

The exhibition has been in the works for two years and will showcase the work of pioneering designers such as Kofi Ansah from Ghana, Folashade Shade Thomas-Fahm and Alphadi from Nigeria, and Chris Seydou from Mali, all of whom helped lay the groundwork for the current scene.

It is important to demonstrate that the African fashion scene did not appear overnight, Checinska said. This exhibition tells the story of the fashion scene from the years of independence. It will be a game changer, because talking about African fashion from an African point of view.

Africa Fashion will also tell its story through other articles, including copies of the influential Drum Magazine (dating from 1950 to 1970) and kente, khanga, commemorative and bglanfini fabrics from the years of independence and liberation, as well as personal films and family portraits showing how fashions have changed.

While the exhibition will not directly address the issue of cultural appropriation of African culture by the West, it is a subject that will be addressed through other means. It’s a pretty difficult subject to tackle through an exhibit, Checinska said, but tackle it well in our associated events, like podcasts and lectures.

Textile design from western Nigeria made in the early 1960s. The design is drawn in starch and the fabric is dyed with indigo. Photograph: Pip Barnard / Victoria & Albert Museum

It won’t be the first time that the V&A has focused on African fashion. In 2004 he held a Black british style show, hosted by Carol Tulloch. Since this exhibition, an important change for emerging African fashion designers has been the digital switch-over. The ability to showcase their collections online has empowered the next generation of fashion designers.

What we see in the current fashion scene on the African continent is a story of self-advocacy, self-promotion and an abundance of agency, largely thanks to digital channels, Checinska said. The rest of the world should take note.

Jenkins added: The year 2020 has brought us into a new era where digital literacy and familiarity with the digital landscape are necessary for social, economic, political and in many ways creative survival. The interdependence of our world and the democratization of having a platform help to expand our awareness of Africa’s wealth. We are finally seeing Africa’s creativity in a substantial way.