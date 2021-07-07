Amal Clooney’s slip dress paid homage to July 4th





There are many fashionable power couples in Hollywood who can simply be referred to by last name: the Beckhams, the Wades, and the Clooney. Some stars are more than happy to share their daily outfits (like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade who are always cutting edge) while others, like Amal and George Clooney, prefer a low-key approach to their styles. When they do come out, however, you can count on every eye that falls on them. On a rare outing (pictured), Amal was pictured wearing a navy blue dress for the July 4th weekend. She had been out for dinner with her husband in Lake Como, Italy, where the duo have a family home. It’s been two years since they returned to the area (due to the pandemic) and Amal made it a point to pack her best vacation outfits. On July 4, Amal left Il Gatto Nero (an Italian restaurant overlooking Lake Como) with George and their departure was captured by the paparazzi. She wore a stunning dark blue midi dress that was a color matched to the American holidays and her hair was cascading down. The dress was a versatile choice for dinner as it looked both comfortable and stylish. As fans of this style know, a slip dress can be reused for multiple occasions, whether it’s summer weddings or a night out with your best friends and it goes with all types of shoes from sneakers to heels. . The classic 90s slip can also be worn without any statement accessories, as Amal has proven, and still looks amazing. She’s not the only celebrity who loves this low-maintenance dress, either, as Gal Gadot and Rihanna have donned similar styles recently. Cobra / BACKGRID team Cobra / BACKGRID team A slip dress, after all, is necessary and practical when you want to look your best, but don’t want to wear it. too much a lot of effort to style an outfit. While the designer of the Amals dress has yet to be revealed, you can recreate her look with others. also like amazing options, below. There are luxe selections like the VOZ Long Slip Dress ($ 595) and choices under $ 200 like the Aritzias Wilfred Slip Dress. The human rights lawyer and street style star counts this dress style as one of her wardrobe basics, so take note and add one to your outfit rotation as well. It’s a must-have that will never disappoint you. We only include products independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

