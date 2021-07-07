DressX filters allow users to dress in fashion





Daria Shapovalova and Natalia Modenova want to sell you clothes, but not the kind that hangs out in your wardrobe. Their virtual outfits can be cropped in your next Instagram post to make your followers believe you paid thousands of dollars for a dress designed by Alexander McQueen’s nephew. Their Los Angeles-based digital fashion startup DressX is building a library of designer dresses, sweatshirts, and handbags that cost a lot less than the real thing. And, they say, without the environmental cost of production, shipping and waste. “It’s for content creators who don’t want to spend the extra money on clothes,” said Shopovalova, co-founder of DressX. “They can shoot their pre-recorded videos for Stories and TikTok right from the camera.” After scrolling through the clothing pages, customers verify with a credit card and upload a photo of themselves with any special requests. “They’re like style notes,” Modenova said. “For example, I want to have my bag over the dress.” The DressX team then gets to work, overlaying the digital clothes on the customer’s photo. A day later, a finalized image is emailed back to the user along with a file of the article. Once the startup’s mobile app launches later this month, users can pay a monthly subscription to access certain clothes as augmented reality filters. Think of them as premium Snapchat filters for couture fashion, where content creators can shoot YouTube videos or Instagram stories while wearing virtual outfits. On Tuesday, DressX closed a $ 2 million funding round to launch this platform and grow its NFT market. Prior to COVID-19, the DressX management team ran a pop-up showroom in Los Angeles called More Dash, where customers could film digital content in rented outfits. They went online last August and started marketing to Millennials and Gen Z consumers, pushing back the fast fashion industry. “Imagine if you are 15, you don’t have enough money to buy dresses you want to buy,” Shopovalova said. “In digital fashion, you can wear almost anything.” The company now lists clothing and accessories from more than 100 3D and traditional fashion designers, including those based in Ukraine. Shit and the shoe brand Buffalo London. Between 12% and 30% of each sale goes to the designer, excluding items from DressX’s own in-house designed garments. There is a $ 25 sweatshirt printed with a Painting by Paul Cézanne and an interactive $ 100 couture dress programmed with Google technology. In April, DressX hosted an online fashion show with Gary James McQueen, nephew of designer Alexander McQueen, who sold the clothes only for digital purchase. “It breaks the boundaries of the existing fashion industry,” said Shapovalova, a former host of a fashion TV show who helped launch Ukrainian Fashion Week. Next year, she said the company aims to launch new features that allow users to wear DressX clothing on Zoom or Google Meet. The roundtable was led by The Artemis Fund and Alpha Edison. Additional funding came from Unlock Venture Partners, One Way Ventures, Signal Peak Ventures, TLF Ventures, Startup Mavericks and angel investors from the fashion, tech and blockchain industries, the company said. From your Articles site Related articles on the web

