Telfar x Converse Collaboration Release date, price and where to buy





Courtesy of Jason Nocito In the wake of last week’s collaborative sports bag, now sold out, a bag with a Telfar logo out of stock; What a surprise! —Converse and Telfar are back today, this time offering a full collection of slides, sneakers, t-shirts, tank tops and more available in both The Telfar site and Converse. For sneaker fans, Desiger Telfar Clemens’ renditions of a Converse classic are probably the stars of the show. Pro leather in black gets a slip-on treatment, while the same basic style in white and beige transforms into Mary Jane. Did you expect a Mary Jane to become a popular summer shoe style for men? I wasn’t either, but here we are. This is the magic of Telfar. The rest of the collection is just as likely to excite fans of Clemens who works both for his own label and in collaboration with brands like Ugg and White Castle. Slides in a trio of colorways (black, navy and beige) have a big star and logo on the strap, while that same pattern is found on tank tops, t-shirts, a hoodie and a pair of “T-shirt shorts” which seem to have entirely nailed the concept, as they look deeply comfortable. The colors are simple – navy blue, white and gray – and so are the patterns, but as with all things bearing the name “Telfar”, these pieces speak volumes not only by their actual aesthetic workmanship, but by relating to the spirit of the brand. holistic ethics. Fashion, says Telfar, is for everyone. Now, with this Converse collaboration, sport too. We can only guess what will be for everyone next, but for my part, I am looking forward to what will happen. Advertising – Continue Reading Below All Star slide Chat x TELFAR

converse.com $ 60.00 All Star slide Chat x TELFAR

converse.com $ 60.00 All Star slide Chat x TELFAR

converse.com $ 60.00 Tank top Chat x TELFAR

converse.com $ 60.00 T-shirt Chat x TELFAR

converse.com $ 70.00 Tank top Chat x TELFAR

converse.com $ 60.00 T-shirt Chat x TELFAR

converse.com $ 70.00 Short t-shirt Chat x TELFAR

converse.com $ 80.00 Hoodie Chat x TELFAR

converse.com $ 90.00 Pro Leather Slip-On Chat x TELFAR

telfar.net $ 125.00 Mary-Jane in pro leather Cat x Telfar

telfar.net $ 140.00 Jonathan evans

Jonathan Evans is Esquire's Style Director, covering everything to do with fashion, grooming, accessories and, of course, sneakers.

