Rosen visits Dress for Success and discusses efforts to help Nevada women re-enter the workforce





LAS VEGAS, NV Today, U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV), a member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions, visited Dress for Success Southern Nevada, a nonprofit focused on the provision of professional and economic development skills and resources, including professional attire for women seeking to enter or re-enter the labor market. During her visit, Senator Rosen highlighted the work she has done to help women who have left the workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.profitable and stable careers and access to affordable and quality childcare services for their children. It is clear that COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on working women in Nevada and across our country. Unfortunately, since the start of the pandemics, we have seen millions of women excluded from the labor market without their being responsible, Senator Rosen said. Today I visited the Southern Nevada Chapter of Dress for Success, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering Nevada women to achieve economic independence by providing professional clothing, a network support and career development tools. As we go on In our efforts to reopen and recover, we need to ensure that we overcome the barriers that prevent women from resuming or finding a new career. CONTEXT: Earlier this year, Senator Rosen voted for, Congress passed, and President Biden enacted the law American Rescue Plan Act, whose benefits are still felt today. The US bailout provided $ 39 billion in emergency aid to support child care providers during the pandemic, the absence of which was a major factor preventing women from returning to the workforce . Senator Rosen is a co-sponsor of the Child Care Act for Working Families, which would ensure that families earning less than 150 percent of their state’s median income do not pay more than seven percent of their income for child care. The bill also expands preschool programs and supports higher wages for child care workers. Senator Rosen also led the introduction of the Biparty and Bicameral Small Business Child Care Investment Act (S.1587) with Congresswoman Susie Lee (D-NV). This legislation would have: Ensure that qualified nonprofit providers have equal access to SBA loans that allow providers to invest and expand their operations, which creates local jobs and gives working families more options for affordable and quality child care;

Ensure that nonprofit providers can access larger and more flexible loan programs that can be used for real estate, construction, renovation and other expenses essential to maintaining and expanding businesses. high quality childcare operations. Rosen is also the main sponsor of the Act on restarting the rods, bipartisan legislation that would provide funding for small and medium-sized science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) companies to deliver solid, paid mid-career internships known as returns for workers at mid-career seeking to return or transition to the STEM workforce, including the many women who left the workforce during the pandemic. The bill addresses a problem highlighted by research from the Center for Talent Innovation, which shows that while 93 percent of struggling women want to resume their careers, only 74 percent manage to get any kind of job , and only 40 percent successfully return to full-time work. ###

