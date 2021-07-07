Classic Sunglasses For 2021 – Timeless Sunglasses Styles





Courtesy There are few accessories that are worn on a daily basis like a pair of sunglasses. Sure, you might favor a pair of shoes or a handbag for a few days at a time, but a regular pair of sunglasses might have one of the lowest cost per garment of all your accessories. While we’re no strangers to on-trend styles that come and go like mini shades or the mirrored ski goggle inspired trend, finding a pair of shades that fit your face, match your style, and won’t feel not tired in six months is like hitting the jackpot. Here, we ask seven fashion insiders about their most timeless pair of sunglasses, the signature pair they’ll return to time and time again. Advertising – Continue Reading Below “I spend a lot of time outdoors, so my favorite sunglasses need to be polarized, light, and sit on the bridge of my nose. Covalent’s matte black pair captured my heart, because they tick all of those boxes, and they’re made by turning greenhouse gases into a biomaterial that replaces the need for plastic and reduces carbon in the atmosphere. When I work or run around town for dates, I like to elevate this sporty pair with some spectacular jewelry and tailored clothing. On weekends, I wear them with a wide-brimmed hat and recycled nylon shorts. –Rachael Wang, stylist Huntington AirCarbon Sunglasses A softer update to the classic square shape for minimalists at heart. My favorites are the Versace Medusa Biggie Sunglasses. These are for me the quintessence of timeless glasses. Not to mention, this is the updated version of the iconic style that Biggie made popular in the ’90s. Aside from the fact that I can see myself wearing them for years to come, I really love it. The appearance of this shape on my face – certainly my most flattering pair of sunglasses. –Maria alia al-sadek, model, creative consultant, digital strategist Medusa Biggie Sunglasses All black with a serious bling for the true lover of Versace. “I’m obsessed with these sunglasses from Elisa Johnson! The oversized aviator shape has a sexy ’70s vibe that’s perfect for summer 2021 and beyond.” –Nikki Ogunnaike, director of the Harper’s BAZAAR website. Jane in red turtle An aviator with an avant-garde makeover for those who prefer retro vibes. “These Gucci flat tops are my favorite pair of sunglasses. I wear them everyday and my daughter is just as obsessed! The oversized frames and lenses are perfect for protecting me from the sun on a daily basis. I also like that they work well for any occasion. You can wear them for running errands or for a night out outdoors in the early evening. —Caroline Maguire, Fashion Director at Shopbop Guilloche Plate Sunglasses Oversized for the woman who prefers a punchy sun. “The Bottega Veneta cat-eye frames are such a timeless piece that can enhance any look. They really define your cheekbones and give a playful touch to almost any outfit. I love wearing them with an oversized white shirt. , denim shorts, and slips in the summer or accentuate them with heels, pants and a dramatic top paired with a red lip for something more dramatic. ” – Sai De Silva, founder and creative director, @scoutthecity cat eye sunglasses Cat eyes are for sheer glamor. “I don’t have ‘forever’ sunglasses, because I lose mine all the time – they’re all prescribed, so I wear them all the time and they’re on the bottom of oceans all over the world. But my go-to standard is the black-rimmed Ray-Ban with a color tint and still light enough to show my eyes. Please God let Ray-Ban see this and either give me a lifetime discount or make me their spokesperson for the old lady. –Elizabeth Stewart, stylist Classic Wayfarer II These shades were as beautiful thirty years ago as they are now. “My absolute favorite frames are the Alain Mikli Le Matin sunglasses. I love the modern version of a cat’s eye. It’s a bit thinner across the eye, but then has an exaggerated long tip that makes the style look futuristic. They are available in many colourways for all your moods, but my favorite is the black and white checker. I love incorporating a little punk into all of my looks, and the checkered pattern is the perfect accent for that! –Alexandra Mandelkorn, stylist Le Matin Sunglasses For the daring, a cat’s eye with a graphic pattern. “You can never go wrong with a pair of clean, classic black sunglasses. Trends come and go: oversize, mirror, colorful, etc. But you will never tire of a timeless silhouette. Much like a little black bikini, these SALT sunglasses have always been my favorite pair. They’re polarized, have the most amazing lenses, and look great whether I’m at the beach in Tahiti or the back streets of Paris. –Oleema Miller, Co-Founder and Creative Director of MIKOH Sophie sunglasses A must have shape with a subtle touch – they are modern without feeling trendy. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

