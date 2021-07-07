Inside or outside the fashion lexicon, it’s hard to think of a more cringe-worthy term than a woman’s beating. So why do we say it again, let alone wear it?

The ribbed white tank top has been a menswear staple for almost a century, and it has sparked many stereotypes along the way. The inexpensive underwear was first associated with classism and domestic violence, but has since grown into an ironic piece with a costumed encampment level. How has such a warm garment managed to survive through the generations, without any visible change? Pop culture cameos and fashion subcultures, from Marlon Brando to queer disco, have turned the drummer woman into an intersectional symbol and satire of masculinity.

The women’s beater, originally called A-shirt, was invented in 1935 by the sock company Coopers Inc. It was designed as an undergarment, to prevent perspiration from damaging men’s dress shirts. However, for working-class men who couldn’t afford enough dress shirts to wear every day, A-shirts were flying solo as a cheap alternative to just going shirtless.

The origin of the term wifebeater is exactly as horrible as it sounds. In 1947, when Detroit man James Hartford Jr. was arrested for beating his wife to death, newspapers published his arrest photo wearing a bloodstained T-shirt and captioned it The Wife Beater. Its horrific title stuck to the garment itself and hasn’t gone away since. Four years later, the wifebeater made his first pop culture appearance, portraying Marlon Brando in A streetcar named Désir. The character of Brandos, a blue collar who abuses his wife, unfortunately sealed the link between shirts and violence.

Men wearing tank tops without shirts were associated with the working class, conditions generally not respectable, said Jay McCauley Bowstead, a London-based lecturer on fashion and masculinity. So already, in the term beating woman, we have a problematic and classist elision between proletarian identity and domestic violence.

Pop culture gradually normalized carrying the female drummer on her own, leaning into the sexuality of a piece so close to the body. ’70s rock sex symbols like Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger wore female drummers in their famous fitted stage looks. Action movies from the 80s fueled by testosterone (see: Die hard) featured prominent men in threshing women, leaving very few biceps to the imagination. In the 90s, the female drummer joined the booming rap scene, with legendary singers like Tupac wearing them on repeat.

Every decade, the female drummer has touched every point of the male spectrum of rockstar costumes, Hollywood action heroes, Compton rappers, and all the bodybuilders in between. According to McCauley Bowstead, this diversity is exactly what keeps her alive, and exactly what menswear needs. I think the tank occupies an ambiguous role in pop culture because it has such contradictory meanings: a military form of virility, imagined (sometimes fetishized) working-class masculinity, but simultaneously queerness … a-t- he says.

As simple as the t-shirt is, such a revealing piece of clothing actually disrupts the heteronormative boundaries of men’s fashion, where men are. again speechless for wearing anything feminine from a distance. Men’s fashion remains more regulated than women’s fashion, added McCauley Bowstead. To challenge the norms of men’s fashion is to challenge the dominant conceptions of masculinity.

As the female drummer built a hyper masculine character through pop culture, evolving beyond (and overcompensating) his humble origins, it was only a matter of time before the macho bubble burst in the camp. . According to Jessica Glasscock, professor of fashion history at the Parsons School of Design, the enduring lives of female drummers come from queer subcultures. The garment that once defined masculinity suddenly challenged her, like an ironic performance piece.

It was in the hands of queer culture, decades later, who kissed the shirt like suit and performance rather than as identification with an aggressor.

It’s inevitably an ass, Glasscock said. Wearing a disguise implies that you have, or aspire to have, masculine qualities of physical strength and domination. When such a basic and affordable piece of clothing is so loaded with masculinity for better or worse, it’s the perfect tool to recapture and exaggerate those qualities.

It is an excellent framework for the objectification of the male body. This is why Brandos wifebeater is so convincing; he looked really delicious in that shirt, Glasscock said, echoing McCauley Bowsteads point about the distinctly revealing cut of a standalone female drummer. If you think of him as movie star Marlon Brando, no [his character], abuser, it’s fine to love it or it was in the 1950s. And it was in the hands of queer culture, decades later, who adopted the shirt as costume and performance rather than as identification with an abuser.

Like his journey through pop culture, the wifebeater bounced between queer micro-aesthetics. In the late 1970s, the Castro clones idealized working class masculinity in Women, Flannels, and Levis. While West Hollywood led the fitness craze in the ’80s, female drummers were the perfect showcase for hard-earned muscle. In the 90s, butch lesbians broke the link between masculinity and the male body, as women claimed stereotypical masculine markers like cropped hair and battered women. All of these groups have embraced the garment as nothing more than a performance of masculinity.

It’s hard to see the female thresher without an arched forehead, Glasscock added. If the gay community hadn’t equated the Drummer Woman with a cheeky caricature of manhood, she might never have gone beyond her shady first impression.

At first glance, Woman Beating Woman may seem like an impossible-to-kill fashion cockroach, but her ability to chameleonize herself through nearly a century of aesthetic evolution is no accident. Through every movie cameo, stage costume, and subculture, the female drummer has gone beyond her morbid roots to represent the diverse intersectionality of what it means to be masculine.

While it began as a tool of classism, the wifebeater has since fueled a greater paradigm shift in menswear. The only thing he still (desperately) needs is a new name.