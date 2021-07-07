Fashion
These Ontario students made intricate ballroom outfits entirely from duct tape
Whether or not she wins a scholarship for her elaborate duct tape ball gown, Meihuan Yu says she is thrilled to share her art and culture with the world.
The Markham, Ont., Student, who turns 15 on Wednesday, is one of three Canadian finalists in the Stuck at Prom scholarship competition, in which Canadian and American high school students compete to create the best ball gown and the best tuxedo for a chance to win US $ 10,000.
“They told me the good news and I was super excited because it meant people in my community and outside could see my art, and I was really happy about it,” Yutold As it happens guest host Duncan McCue.
Erika Avellaneda of Ottawa and Ryan Bekic of LaSalle, Ont., Are also among the finalists.
Listen: Meihuan Yud describes her Chinese-inspired duct tape dress:
6:35Meihuan Yu says her duct tape dress was inspired by her Chinese culture
Yu, who will be entering 10th grade in the fall, says this is the second time she’s made her own ball gown. She first made a ribbon-less dress to wear to her 8th grade prom in 2020.
“But then, you know, COVID kind of canceled the diploma, and I couldn’t wear that dress anymore. And then I discovered this competition and I wanted to try another chance, “she said.
Rather than a single dress, her creation is made up of several distinct pieces, including a skirt, top, corset, collar, handbag, headdress and boots, all adorned with detailed patterns and images. in yellow, gold, blue, red, green and pink. .
It took 186 hours and 23 rolls of tape to complete.
The style and design, she said, were inspired by performance art and Chinese opera, something she was interested in exploring during the pandemic.
“My design process was totally inspired by my culture,” she said.
Herdress also incorporates elements of armor, like a duct tape chest plate and shoulder pieces, to showcase the bravery of frontline workers during the pandemic.
“I wanted to dedicate my dress to them,” she said.
Avellaneda, a grade 9 student from Ottawa, says it took her 143 hours and 17 rolls of duct tape to create her detailed two-piece dress, which features gold, blue and black patterns, an open front and a long elegant skirt. as well as the matching accessories.
“I just thought it would be really interesting to participate and I just wanted to see what I could do,” she told CBC Ottawa.
She says it’s “probably the heaviest dress” she’s ever worn, and although it’s quite comfortable, she can’t really sit up wearing it at the risk of tearing.
It wasn’t easy either.
“Definitely, I had a bunch of hairs stuck to my dress along the way,” she said.
When proud of her creation, she admitted that when she can finally attend a ball in person, she will likely go the traditional route.
“If I can’t find anything I like, as a last resort maybe I could do it with duct tape. But other than that, probably not,” she said.
Watch: Erika Avellane on her duct tape ball gown:
Bekic, a grade 12 student in LaSalle, Ont., Is a finalist in the tuxedo category.
From the front, Bekic’s tuxedo is a black and red gothic ensemble, with a top hat and removable black angel wings. From the back, it’s all white and adorned with golden roses and a matching bow tie, topped with a white mask.
It took 160 hours and 27 rolls of duct tape.
In a video application for the competition,Bekiccites haute couture fashion shows as a major inspiration.
“My costume tells a story, and it’s almost a play on the motif of the angel and the devil,” said Bekic, who is leaving for college next year.
“My costumes show that no matter how harsh someone’s exterior, there is always something of peace, love and light within each person. Like an onion, you just have to be ready to take it out. a few layers. “
The Stuck at Prom Contest is run by the manufacturers of Duck Brand Duct Tape.
Anyone can vote online for their favorite finalist online until July 14The winners in the dress and tuxedo categories will each receive a prize of US $ 10,000, while the finalists will receive US $ 500.
Written by Sheena Goodyear with files from CBC Ottawa. Interview with Meihuan Yu produced by Sarah Jackson.
