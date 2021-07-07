17th-century Van Dyck painting stolen by Nazis and salvaged by Monuments Men debuts at auction

Text size





A 17th-century painting whose Nazi-filled history could fuel a George Clooney action drama debuts at auction on Wednesday at Sothebys London, where it is expected to fetch between $ 1 million and $ 1.5 million ($ 1.38-2, $ 07 million) as part of the Old Masters Evening Sale.

The announcement of the sale of the works has already turned heads. We have received interest in the work of several clients, George Gordon, co-chair of the Old Master Paintings and Drawings Department at Sothebys Worldwide Old Master, relates Penta.

Created around the age of 20 by Flemish Baroque artist Sir Anthony Van Dyck, born in 1599 and become the principal court painter to the English Royals before his death in 1641, the oil on canvas captures a family portrait.

In the work, a Cornelis de Vos, a bearded and piercing Flemish painter, and friend of the Van Dycks, poses alongside his wife, Suzanna Cock, whose starchy-looking white strawberry testifies to the fashion of the day, and of their two eldest children. , Magdalena and Jan-Baptiste. The painting appears to read: happy family.

To scholars, the portrait also reveals the story of a young artist with precocious talent, Gordon says. The painting is like a large oil sketch, he says. The handling is very free, and it is possible to see and feel the large globs of paint that Van Dyck left on the canvas of his loaded brush, as well as areas of soil, which he was confident to leave in naked.

Gordan adds: It is less polished than the later court portraits, but it seems to have been a deliberate choice. Van Dyck was already painting more refined portraits at this time, but executed this image more loosely, as he did with other portraits of other Antwerp artists during this time.

Van Dyck, like most artists, captured his own likeness for the sake of immortality. A self-portrait painted circa 1620, on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, finds him raising a languid wrist to his chin, according to the Mets website, and beaming with a palpable aristocratic air.

Beyond what is visible in the 46-inch by approximately 44-inch portrait of Vos, the work’s ownership record is anything but paint by number.

Important dates in the provenance of the paintings, according to Sothebys, include 1868, when the work was purchased by Sir Francis Cook, 1st Viscount of Monserrate. The sale was managed by Cooks longtime artistic advisor Sir JC Robinson, who previously worked as a curator for the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Fast forward to the 1930s, when the dwindling wealth of the Cook family resulted in the collapse of the collection. Dutch art dealer Nathan Katz bought 40 paintings. Many works purchased by Katz fell into the hands of the Nazis, including this Van Dyck, during a forced sale to Hermann Goering in 1941.

According to Sothebys, on July 25, 1945, the painting was recovered by the Monuments Men, a special force of American and British museum directors, curators and historians who risked their lives to recover art looted by the Nazis.

George Clooney directed, co-wrote and starred as environmentalist Frank Stokes in Monuments Men, a 2014 film about the art rescuers of WWII.

In 1948, Van Dyck’s painting was returned to the Katz family who sold it to patron Emil Georg Buhre. His collection is housed in Zurich. The painting has since been shown in a number of Van Dyck exhibitions.

Having been returned to Nathan Katz relatively soon after the war, Gordon says, this means that unlike other images in Restitution at times, we were able to piece together his 20th century history much more fully.

The history of the paintings, Gordon adds, certainly adds interest to the work.