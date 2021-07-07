Hilary Duff, Miranda Lambert, more – The Hollywood Reporter

When it comes to celebrity wedding dresses, terms like personalized, unique, and which will never happen in real life may cross your mind. Luxury dresses are often couture unicorns that many brides-to-be thinks they can only dream of.

Iconic looks like Hailey Bieber’s 2019 stunner off-white Virgil Abloh or Beyonce’s taffeta masterpiece designed by her own mother Tina Knowles were anything but out of the rack. When Ariana Grande said her “I do” in May, she did so wearing a custom Vera Wang column dress in silk charmeuse.

Even so, walking down the aisle in a wedding dress that was also donned by a celebrity is more accessible than brides-to-be might think. From Ellie Goulding’s thigh-high vision and Miranda Lambert’s romantic vintage-inspired gown, to Grande’s minimalist silhouette and more, we’ve found over 10 of the best celebrity wedding dresses – or closely matched alternatives – you don’t need a SAG card or a Grammy nod to get your hands on them.

1. Ariana Grande’s Vera Wang Sheath Dress

If you look at the Vera Wang silk column dress that the “Thank U, Next” singer wore to marry LA realtor Dalton Gomez, you’ll have to order your own personalized gown directly from a luxury designer. You can still achieve a similar minimalist look via Wang’s affordable white line for David’s Bridal with this equally chic satin sheath dress with crepe back, which features a plunging neckline, a headband adorned with pearls and pearls and a stunning chapel train.

David’s bride

White by Vera Wang Crepe-Back Satin Dress (reg. $ 598)

$ 175

2. Ellie Goulding’s Stella McCartney off-the-shoulder dress

Ellie Goulding bonded with art dealer Caspar Jopling in 2019 with a chic nuptial to York Minster who had a star-studded guest list including Katy Perry and Princess Eugenie. The singer chose four dresses to celebrate her big day, including an off-the-shoulder thigh high Stella McCartney number. crisp, clean, with a subtle sensuality, the classic silhouette was worthy of a sure-chic reception.

Farfetch

Stella McCartney embellished crepe dress (reg. $ 3,560)

$ 2,136

3. Raven Gates lace dress

Raven Gates is one half of a true Bachelor Nation success story. The season 21 runner-up married Adam Gottschalk, whom she fell in love with on Baccalaureate in paradise, in April 2021 during a magnificent Texan ceremony made for the nobility of reality TV. The bride wore a Dallas’ dress Watters Shop which resembles their Ashland style.

BHLDN offers a Philomène dress thanks to Watters’ Wtoo by Watters collection, which features a similar silhouette, cap sleeves and a plunging neckline.

BHLDN

Philomène Wtoo dress by Watters

$ 1,400

4. Hilary Duff’s Jenny Packham Sequin Dress

Hilary Duff married Matthew Korma at home in an intimate LA celebration in 2019. Lucky for us, she didn’t keep her wedding dress a secret. The bride wore a Jenny Packham Custom Cape Shaped Dress with modern accents like structured shoulders and an open back. But don’t let the personalized word scare you. Packham’s Romantica crepe dress has a familiar cape-effect overlay – and, as a bonus! – did we mention it has glitter?

Farfetch

Jenny Packham Romantica Dress

$ 4,559

5. Lily Allen’s crossover dress

Lily Allen made an adorably dashing Vegas bride when she got married Strange things’ David Harbor at the Graceland Wedding Chapel. The ceremony was led by an Elvis impersonator and the reception was a stop at In-N-Out, but there was still room for high fashion as Allen wore a Dior dress she’d picked up hours before she went. say yes”.

Allen’s enviable $ 4,300 boat neck ensemble no longer appears to be available online, but if a ’60s-like double-breasted dress floats your boat, Anne Klein’s sheath blazer dress is a sophisticated alternative for a burning hunka hunka love union.

Anne Klein Sleeveless Blazer Dress

$ 100

6. Sophie Turner’s white jumpsuit

In other Las Vegas bridal news, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas surprised fans when they made things official after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, and the world found out thanks to the not-so-low-key livestream of Diplo de la ceremony. Turner shared the documentation of the momentous occasion and all of its glorious Sin City kitsch on Instagram after the fact, offering a preview of her coveted airy white jumpsuit, a piece from the Ukrainian brand’s 2019 ready-to-wear collection. Bevza.

This exact number is no longer available online – but luckily, wedding-worthy combinations like this Bronx and Banco look are. The stunning crepe fabric disco-tastic features a feather waist and trim adorned with crystals and pearls, perfect for a long night on the dance floor after walking down the aisle or the Strip.

Turn

Bronx and Banco Lola feather jumpsuit White

$ 635

7. Katharine McPhee’s Grace Kelly-inspired wedding dress

Katharine McPhee and David Foster tied the knot in 2019 and the bride wore Zac Posen for the stylish London affair. Her personalized dress was embellished with musical notes from “The Color of My Love”, the song Foster wrote for the wedding of Celine Dion and René Angelil.

Even if you haven’t written a ballad for a Grammy-winning artist and you don’t call Zac Posen a close personal friend, you can still wear a classic sweetheart neckline to Grace Kelly-inspired tulle dress. by McPhee. This Jenny You prom dress is an available alternative fully lined in luxury taffeta and featuring a spectacular train.

Amazon

Jenny You Charlotte – Ball Gown with Sweetheart Neckline

$ 889 +

8. Erin Lim’s Shona Joy wedding dress

COVID has derailed E! Host Erin Lim plans for a big extravagant traditional wedding, so she and Joshua Rhodes decided to have a low-key private ceremony in January 2021, dining on a local barbecue in a backyard in the company of close friends. and family. Lim Told The knot that she found her dress in a not-so-old fashion: scrolling Instagram, landing on the The Moon ruffled dress by Australian designer Shona Joy.

If you like the sophisticated yet sexy look and don’t go for a long sleeve dress, Shona Joy Cowl Neck Midi Dress makes a stunning summer wedding dress with its slip-on silhouette, adjustable straps and sleek front. There’s even a removable self-tie belt for an even more glamorous style.

Nordstrom

Shona Joy Cowl Neck Midi Dress

$ 192

8. Idina Menzel’s off-the-shoulder wedding dress

As for enviable wedding dresses, Idina Menzel’s Carolina Herrera lace gown from her 2017 wedding to her husband (and Rental co-star) Aaron Lohr is a memorable example of perfection without detachment. If you are looking for a refined and romantic off-the-shoulder design, the fluid and fabulous design of Sachin & Babi Darcy dress is cut from crinkled silk chiffon and finished with edgy puffed sleeves.

BHLDN

Sachin & Babi Darcy dress

$ 1,695

9. Natalia Vodionova’s 80s-inspired wedding dress

Let supermodel Natalia Vodianova turn her Parisian civil ceremony into a parade. Vodianova took understated sequins to new heights when she said “yes!” to Antoine Arnault last fall, wearing ruffle pieces inspired by Ulyana Sergeenko Couture’s’ 80s. The simple partings didn’t just show off a sophisticated collar and cinched waist belt, they had solid shoulders and understated ruffles.

If you are looking for a soft and glamorous ensemble with a slight retro touch, Sau Lee’s Cassia dress offers a similar silhouette that matches the whimsical bill.

Turn

Sau Lee Cassia Dress

$ 325

10. Lela Rose wedding dress by Miranda Lambert

Country crooner Miranda Lambert marked Valentine’s Day weekend in 2019 by announcing her under-the-radar wedding to husband Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert chose a dress from the Lela Rose Bridal collection in The Canyon style. Pretty lace details, deep v-neck, and graceful long sleeves are pretty much what country love songs are made of.

