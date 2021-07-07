Dallas YouTuber Chris Tock thinks sewing is for everyone – Texas Monthly

Chris Tock responds to every comment on his YouTube videos. Every morning, in his home studio in Carrollton, a suburb of Dallas, he wakes up, drinks two cups of coffee, and sits down to respond to comments. “Thanks for watching. Hope you are doing really well this week,” he wrote, with a smile on his face. It’s part of his practice of helping new craftsmen, answering beginner’s sewing questions, and to nurture a community whose members take care of each other. Its comments section is usually filled with sweet affirmations (a rarity on YouTube, where a common disclaimer is “do not read the comments”). On his Custom knock chain, it’s not uncommon for viewers to write profuse thank you notes: for inspiring them to buy their first sewing machines or create their first cosplay costume; to provide a calming and accessible learning pace; and for speaking openly about mental health and personal struggles.

Tock, 37, started sewing seven years ago after a bad breakup. He says he had considered the hobby earlier, but former partners have discouraged him from trying, in part because he’s a man. He rejects this: “Do people really care? [about that]? ” – but it is true that he does not conform to stereotypes about what sewers and craftsmen look like. Tall, with long brown hair, a bushy beard, and a deep voice, he has been nicknamed “Sewing Jesus” by some loving disciples. “I look at this guy and I just think, ‘Yeah, I trust the man with the long hair,'” one comment read.

Tock started sewing so he could make cosplay costumes to wear to Comic Con with friends, and he’s carved out a niche in it. He also sews men’s clothing and messenger bags. When he first learned the trade, it was the “old white ladies” who helped him, albeit with some bewilderment, at his local Jo-Ann fabric store in Milwaukee, where he lived in. the time. “I didn’t know what I was doing,” he said. “I broke a hundred needles and bought the wrong type of fabric and the wrong type of thread.” But he was not deterred. “Every time I failed, I learned something.

Tock wearing one of his custom cosplay designs, like Anduin Lothar from the movie Warcraft, at BlizzCon 2019, in Anaheim, California. Courtesy of Chris Tock Tock disguised as Ezio from the video game Assassin’s Creed, at 2020 PAX South, in San Antonio. Courtesy of Chris Tock

Tock launched his YouTube channel in 2016, but the emergence of COVID-19 and the increase in interest in DIY projects have won him a much larger audience; his video “How to use a sewing machine” has over a million views. Tock’s subscriber numbers doubled in a week in March 2020 alone, as thousands of quarantined Americans sought sewing tutorials. The surge eventually subsided, in part because skyrocketing demand and reduction in manufacturing meant that sewing machines were Out of stock for most of last year.

Tock, for his part, has always viewed tailoring as part of his sanity. “This job, for me, is therapy, and it is for a lot of people,” he says. He bought his first sewing machine after almost ten years working as an IT director for a group of mental health clinics in Milwaukee focusing on drug and alcohol treatment and trauma recovery. A recovering alcoholic himself, Tock became sober at the age of seventeen. “With my background in mental health, I like to help people, teach people and give them hope when there is none,” he says. This appeal was particularly urgent during the pandemic.

In another twist of convention, Tock came to sew not out of a desire to make ordinary clothes, but out of love for cosplay. Cosplay, a “costume play” coat rack, is an activity in which participants wear costumes to represent a specific character from a video game, movie, anime or manga, or game. another work of pop culture. Particularly popular in Japan, cosplay exploded in the United States throughout the 2010s. When a friend of Tock’s invited him to Milwaukee Comic Con 2014, he worked for two and a half months to meticulously build two costumes. detailed: one for his friend, from the character Link from the game. THE Legend of Zelda, and one for himself, Ezio de Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood.

Many cosplayers are inspired by digital animations or games whose creators never intended to actually produce the costumes; this makes their creation quite difficult, but rewarding. “I wanted to start making clothes because it was an engineering thing for me,” Tock says. When I visited his studio, he showed me a 31-piece armor set that he built out of foam, incorporating cast resin and electronics like lights and microphones. He is now working on a series of books for C&T Publishing on the basics of thermoplastics, leatherworking, armor forging, casting, sewing, casting and photography. Many of her costume projects go far beyond tailoring and take months to complete, involving silicone, plastic, and motion-sensitive lights.

Despite the seemingly endless hard work competitive cosplayers put into their costumes, the materials market has been slow to catch up. Dallas-based TNT Cosplay Supply, where Tock also works as a marketing coordinator, was the first company in North America to start selling supplies specifically to cosplayers. They needed one particular material: foam. “People were just using random stuff, literally cardboard or yoga mats or floor mats to build armor,” Tock explains. However, the large arts and crafts stores have not caught on. Longtime Hollywood prop and costume designer Ted Smith, known as Evil Ted to his YouTube subscribers, said he had an argument with the executives of the Michaels craft store mega-chain over whether the cosplay materials are too specialized. Still, the world of cosplay is booming: hundreds of thousands of Americans attend Comic Con and similar conventions every year.

Meanwhile, Tock hopes to foster the community for cosplayers and others who watch his videos. “It’s really important to me that everyone feels safe and included,” he says, especially LGBTQ and non-white sewers. And while he illustrates the obvious fact that men can also sew, he is aware that he was treated with more respect because he is a man, and that women are much more likely to be harassed on Internet. “Women’s fashion is much more difficult, especially with costumes,” he adds. “I don’t know how to make a big cage for a dress, and all the layers that go with it… and making corsets is a science in its own right.” Nonetheless, he does know something that a lot of people don’t know. It seems his viewers can sense it, too. Making and wearing clothes may be an art and a science, but Tock makes it feel like it’s magic.