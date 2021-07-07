Dress for Success announces expansion plans





Dress for Success Rochester, a non-profit organization that provides programs and services to help job-seeking women find employment, recently announced additions to its leadership team and the expansion of its services. . This fall, DFSR will use its essential career counseling services to meet women where they are, offering coaching services and on-the-road equipment maintenance consultations with DFS Express Mobile Boutique and Career Center. Placement services in agencies and community organizations can schedule DFS Express to arrive on site to serve women in these locations. Customers will receive the same service as on the State Street site, including a consultation with a first impression coach and the chance to receive essential clothing for their job interview free of charge. Now, more than ever, our services are needed by so many women in our community, said Colleen Matteson, Chair of the Board of Directors. As unemployment rates have fluctuated over the past year and women have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, we quickly recognized the need to provide more flexibility for our clients. We have worked to transition our in-person services to virtual, helping over 400 women in our community over the past year. Now, we look forward to continuing to expand our services and reach more women through DFS Express. The Board of Directors expands the leadership team to better support the organization’s next chapter of growth and has appointed Bivette Stodghillas Executive Director, a newly created role. Stodghill has a history of supporting and advocating for the Rochester community, holding leadership positions with Brockport College, Rochester City School District, Inspire 360 ​​!, Open Minds, and the Rochester Area Community Foundation. His experience with non-profit organizations, government agencies, educational organizations and private companies will help DFSR advance its growth strategies and improve its services. I am delighted to bring my energy and multidisciplinary expertise to Dress for Success Rochester and the women we serve, Stodghillsaid. I look forward to building on the strengths and continuing the excellence of existing programs and support networks, while developing new relationships, partnerships and opportunities for women’s success. I am particularly excited about the launch of DFS Express, literally an ongoing extension of the downtown store that will expand our services to women seeking careers and developing careers. I am happy to work with our Board of Directors, partners, volunteers and Success Ambassadors to foster the financial, professional and leadership growth of women. PDGAlyssa Whitfield will work with Stodghill to transfer her day-to-day operational responsibilities. As Founder, Whitfield will continue to serve as Chief Strategist, responsible for assisting Stodghill and the Board of Directors in developing, communicating, executing and sustaining strategic initiatives. Whitfield also joined the Career Start Workforce Management Group as Executive Director, Community Relations, responsible for implementing improved processes and identifying opportunities to further support the capacity of the temporary workforce in Career Start to maintain consistent work and self-sufficiency. Over the past five years, I have had the opportunity to work alongside a board of directors who believed in my vision and together we have built an organization and a brand that the community can trust and trust. which she believes in, Whitfield said. Our goal is to empower and uplift women to reach their full potential, and the addition of the new Executive Director position allows me to continue to build my own professional legacy while remaining engaged with DFSR as a founder. I look forward to working with Bivette, a dedicated and talented individual who truly understands and connects with the diversity and culture of the women we serve. The Board of Directors also appointed Johnita Anthony as Program and Administration Manager, who will be responsible for managing the logistics and programming of State Streetboutique and DFS Express. .

